US STOCKS-Wall St near flat as investors assess rate outlook

* Nasdaq touches record intraday high
* Whole Foods, Sprouts shares fall
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up
0.1 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Wednesday as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest
rates, while Sprout Farmers Market's forecast weighed on
grocers.
Whole Foods fell 5.5 percent after smaller rival
Sprouts Farmers Market painted a bleak picture for
grocers with its disappointing quarterly outlook.
Sprouts shares were down 13.7 percent, while Kroger
shares fell 3.7 percent.
Investors have been weighing the likelihood of a rate hike
from the Federal Reserve this month, with recent data suggesting
the Fed could hold off for now.
The Fed said in its Beige Book report of anecdotal
information collected that the U.S. economy expanded at a modest
pace in July and August, but there was little sign that wage
pressures are being felt beyond highly skilled jobs.
Data is "sending the lower-for-longer interest rates message
out there," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment
Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.79
points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,522.33, the S&P 500 lost
0.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,185.68, while the Nasdaq
Composite added 3.61 points, or 0.07 percent, to
5,279.51.
U.S. stocks have been trading in a tight range in the past few
months, with the S&P 500 not moving more than 1 percent in
either direction on a daily basis since July 8.
Apple shares were up 0.7 percent at $108.38, after
the biggest company by market value launched the new iPhone.
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill gained 5.8 percent
after William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management
disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in the chain.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.58-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 138 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)