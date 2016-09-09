US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after N.Korea test, rate hike worry

* North Korea conducts fifth nuclear test
* Fed's Rosengren says increasingly risky to delay hike
* Energy shares fall as oil retreats
* Indexes down: Dow 1.05 pct, S&P 1.22 pct, Nasdaq 1.13 pct
(Updates to mid-morning, adds data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks dropped on Friday
as investors were unnerved by a nuclear test by North Korea and
comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official that pointed towards
an interest rate hike.
North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on
Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead
on a ballistic missile, drawing condemnation from the United
States as well as China, Pyongyang's main ally.
There was further pressure on the equity market after Boston
Fed President Eric Rosengren, a historically dovish policymaker,
said the Federal Reserve increasingly faced risks if it waited
too much longer. He said a gradual policy tightening was likely
appropriate, although he added the central bank was unlikely to
raise rates too rapidly.
"Certainly the posturing of the Fed is creating a lot of
noise, and when you get comments like that, it creates a little
bit of anxiety in the market," said Phil Blancato, chief
executive of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.
But Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, also a voting member, was
more cautious and said on Friday in an interview with CNBC that
he wanted to see more evidence of U.S. inflation rising back
toward the central bank's 2 percent target, although he would
not discount the possibility of a hike this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 194.77 points,
or 1.05 percent, to 18,285.14, the S&P 500 lost 26.65
points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,154.65 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 59.40 points, or 1.13 percent, to 5,200.09.
The Fed will hold a two-day policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Expectations for a September rate hike climbed to 27 percent in
the wake of the Fed comments, according to CME's FedWatch tool,
up from 18 percent the previous day.
Utilities and telecoms were down 2.3
percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, and were among the worst
performing of the 10 major S&P sectors. The sectors have been
strong performers on the year as their high dividends have been
used by investors as a bond proxy.
U.S. stocks have been subdued for two months, with the
benchmark S&P 500 index failing to register a move of more than
1 percent on a closing basis in either direction since July 8.
The index is currently on track for its worst day since June 27.
U.S. wholesale inventories were unchanged in July as
previously reported and sales fell, suggesting a limited boost
to economic growth from restocking in the third quarter.
Energy shares, down 1.8 percent, also slumped as
Brent and U.S. crude fell nearly 3 percent after
surging more than 4 percent in the prior session. Exxon Mobil
, off 1.6 percent to $87.64, was the biggest drag on the
S&P 500.
