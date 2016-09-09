US STOCKS-Wall St drops amid worry over N.Korea test, rate outlook

* North Korea conducts fifth nuclear test
* Fed's Rosengren says increasingly risky to delay rate hike
* Energy shares fall as oil retreats
* Indexes down: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 2.0 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks sold off on Friday,
putting the S&P 500 on pace for its worst day in over two months
as investor nervousness increased following a nuclear test by
North Korea and comments by Federal Reserve officials that
hinted at a U.S. interest rate hike.
North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on
Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead
on a ballistic missile, drawing condemnation from the United
States as well as China, Pyongyang's main ally.
There was further pressure on the U.S. equity market after
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a historically dovish
policymaker, said the U.S. central bank faced increasing risks
if it waited too much longer to raise interest rates. He said a
gradual monetary policy tightening was likely appropriate,
although he added the Fed was unlikely to raise rates too
rapidly.
But Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, also a voting member, was
more cautious and said on Friday in an interview with CNBC he
wanted to see more evidence of U.S. inflation rising back toward
the Fed's 2 percent target, although he would not discount the
possibility of a hike this year.
"There are lots of reasons for people to get nervous,
particularly with the market at all-time highs. There's enough
negative to tip things over to people taking some profits
there," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star
Investment Management Corp. in Chicago.
At 2:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 294.68 points, or 1.59 percent, to 18,185.23, the S&P 500
had lost 40.17 points, or 1.84 percent, to 2,141.13 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 103.21 points, or 1.96
percent, to 5,156.28.
The Fed holds its two-day policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.
The perceived chances of a September rate hike climbed to 24
percent in the wake of the Fed comments, according to CME's
FedWatch tool, from 18 percent the previous day.
Utilities were down 2.7 percent and telecoms
down more than 2.9 percent, the worst performing of
the 10 major S&P sectors. The sectors have been strong
performers on the year as investors have used their high
dividends as a bond proxy.
U.S. stocks have been subdued for two months, with the
benchmark S&P 500 index failing to register a move of more than
1 percent on a closing basis in either direction since July 8.
U.S. wholesale inventories were unchanged in July as
previously reported and sales fell, suggesting a limited boost
to economic growth from restocking in the third quarter.
The energy index shares, down 2.3 percent, fell
along with oil prices, as the market discounted an unexpected
slump in U.S. crude inventories as a storm glitch.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
16.92-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 5.77-to-1 ratio favored
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Rodrigo Campos
in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)