US STOCKS-S&P 500 racks up sharpest rise since July

* Fed Governor Brainard stands by dovish stance
* Fed policy-setting meeting scheduled for Sept. 20-21
* Apple is top boost to all three major U.S. stock indexes
* Indexes up: Dow 1.32 pct, S&P 1.47 pct, Nasdaq 1.68 pct
(Adds comment, details on close of session)
By Noel Randewich
Sept 12 U.S. stocks racked up their strongest
gain in two months on Monday after Federal Reserve Board
Governor Lael Brainard stuck to her dovish stance on interest
rates and urged caution about removing monetary stimulus too
quickly.
Brainard's speech followed earlier comments by Atlanta Fed
Bank President Dennis Lockhart and his Minneapolis counterpart
Neel Kashkari in which they suggested there was no urgency to
raise benchmark U.S. rates.
"Today's new normal counsels prudence in the removal of
policy accommodation," said Brainard, a permanent voting member
and the last official scheduled to speak ahead of the Fed's
policy-setting meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Traders trimmed their views on the likelihood of a September
rate hike to 15 percent, from 24 percent on Friday, and for a
December hike to 54.5 percent from 59.2 percent, according to
the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"There's not enough ammunition for a September rate rise.
The market wants to put this off as long as possible," said Jake
Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management
in Tulsa.
Fears of a September rate hike had sent the three major U.S.
stock indexes tumbling on Friday in their worst decline since
Britain's June 23 'Brexit' vote to leave the European Union.
Monday's were the strongest daily gains for the Dow Jones
industrial average and S&P 500 since early July but the indexes
did not fully recover from Friday's steep drop.
The Dow rallied 1.32 percent to end at 18,325.07
points and the S&P 500 jumped 1.47 percent to 2,159.04.
The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.68 percent to
5,211.89.
About 7.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
well above the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The S&P 500 is trading near 17 times expected earnings,
above its 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
High valuations are a risk, but they do not mean stocks are
likely to fall in the short term, said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
"It's like high blood pressure: You're probably going to
have a heart attack some day, but it doesn't mean it's going to
happen anytime soon," McMillan said.
Apple rose 2.24 percent, giving the S&P 500 its
largest boost.
Perrigo jumped 7.34 percent after activist investor
Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the drugmaker and said it
must make improvements to revive its stock. The stock was the
top percentage gainer on the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.63-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 44 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru
and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Nick Zieminski)