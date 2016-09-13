US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls; energy shares slammed

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with energy stocks slammed by lower oil prices and financials dropping on diminished prospects of a near-term rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 258.32 points, or 1.41 percent, to 18,066.75, the S&P 500 lost 32.02 points, or 1.48 percent, to 2,127.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.63 points, or 1.09 percent, to 5,155.26. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)