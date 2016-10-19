US STOCKS-Oil, earnings lift Wall St but Intel drags

* U.S. crude touches 15-month highs on surprise stockpile
drop
* Morgan Stanley rounds off strong quarter for big banks
* Intel drags on major indexes after disappointing forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stocks notched a second
straight day of gains on Wednesday, as climbing oil prices
lifted the energy sector and earnings from Morgan Stanley
provided a boost to financials.
Brent crude settled up 1.9 percent and U.S. crude settled up
2.6 percent after touching a 15-month high following a
government report that showed a sharp drop in domestic
inventories for the sixth week in seven.
The energy sector rose 1.4 percent, its biggest gain
in seven sessions. A 4.2-percent rise in Halliburton
also provided a boost after the world's No.2 oilfield services
provider posted third-quarter results.
Morgan Stanley gained 1.9 percent after posting a
better-than-expected quarterly profit to round out a string of
solid results from big U.S. banks. The financial sector
has risen in three of the past four sessions for a 1.7 percent
advance.
"We're up because the (earnings) numbers are so great, the
forward guidance is great and the banks just knocked it out of
the park," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division
at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"In the end, this quarter of earnings will not be negative,
they will be slightly positive after it is all said and done."
A disappointing revenue forecast from Intel capped
the advance on Wall Street, however. The chipmaker tumbled 5.9
percent as the biggest drag on each of the three major indexes.
The PHLX semiconductor index shed 0.45 percent.
With 70 companies in the S&P 500 having reported earnings
through Wednesday morning, 80 percent have topped earnings'
expectations. Third quarter earnings are now expected to
increase 0.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
which would be the first quarter of growth in five.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.68 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 18,202.62, the S&P 500 gained 4.69
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,144.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.58 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,246.41.
The U.S. economy showed some signs of rising wage pressures
in September and early October but overall compensation growth
remained modest, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book
report.
The third and final U.S. presidential debate between
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton is set to
begin on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Thursday).
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 56 new lows.
About 5.97 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.45 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Nick Zieminski)