US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Verizon drags; AmEx curbs losses

* AmEx set for best day in 7 years on results, forecast
* Verizon, Travelers fall on weak reports
* Dow up 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.15 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. stocks declined modestly
in a choppy session on Thursday as investors digested the latest
round of earnings, with telecoms suffering a sharp drop in the
wake of results from Verizon Communications.
Telecoms were down 1.9 percent, on track for their
biggest percentage decline in five weeks, as Verizon lost 2.7
percent. The company added fewer than expected wireless
subscribers in the third quarter and revenue fell short of
expectations.
But a 10.3 percent jump in AmEx helped offset the
decline after the credit card issuer posted strong quarterly
results and boosted its 2016 forecast. The gains put the stock
on track for its best day in over seven years and helped send
the financial sector higher for a third straight session.
Earnings from Bank of New York Mellon, up 4 percent
to $42.05, also boosted financials.
"Financials for the most part since the earnings season
started have been pretty solid, but telecoms not, therefore they
are dragging down the market," said Randy Frederick, managing
director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin.
"It's not a big up day or a big down day - we've been
up-and-down, up-and-down all day."
Not all financials were able to provide a lift. Property and
casualty insurer Travelers, dropped 6.1 percent after a
steep drop in profit.
Thomson Reuters data earlier this week showed earnings were
now expected to show growth for the quarter after companies in
the S&P 500 began an earnings recession in the third quarter of
2015. But with about 85 percent of S&P 500 companies left to
report, there is still room for earnings to disappoint.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.88 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 18,185.74, the S&P 500 lost 2.39
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,141.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.62 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,238.79.
The S&P 500 has struggled in recent sessions to climb above
its technical resistance level at the 100-day moving average,
which currently stands at 2,142.60. The level had acted as
support for the index until it broke below the level last week.
Healthcare also served to curb declines, led by a
4.5 percent climb in Danaher after its quarterly
results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.22-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 54 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)