US STOCKS-Earnings lift S&P to two-week high; M&A supports

* AT&T, Time Warner fall after deal announcement
* B/E Aerospace jumps after Rockwell Collins bid
* Q3 earnings seen up 1.1 pct after four contraction
quarters
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.85 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK - Oct 24 The S&P 500 hit a two-week
high on Monday on the back of strong earnings, while a flurry of
acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see
untapped value in the market.
Annualized third-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components
are expected to have risen 1.1 percent last quarter, following
four quarters of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data. Of the 120 companies that have reported so far, 78
percent have beaten analyst expectations, above the long-term
average of 63.5 percent.
Microsoft, which handily beat expectations last week, rose 2
percent and Apple, due to report on Tuesday, rose 0.7 percent.
"Consensus is earnings are going to continue to improve in
part due to favorable energy prices and to strong consumption
patterns here in the U.S.," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio
manager at Stifel Nicolaus in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Wall Street signaled skepticism that regulators would allow
AT&T to purchase Time Warner Inc for a planned
$85.4 billion.
Shares of both companies fell as analysts scrutinized the
deal, with AT&T down 1.8 percent at $36.81 and Time Warner
Inc down 3.0 percent at $86.82.
But competitor T-Mobile US jumped to its highest
since August 2007 after it raised its forecast for customer
additions for the year and said the AT&T-Time Warner deal could
help T-Mobile carve out more market share.
T-Mobile shares were last up 9.5 percent at $51.20.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.6 points, or
0.4 percent, to 18,218.31, the S&P 500 gained 8.56
points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,149.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 44.72 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,302.12.
TD Ameritrade fell 3.6 percent to $35.76 after it
said it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services
in a deal valued at $4 billion.
B/E Aerospace jumped 16.1 percent to $58.77 after
aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins said it would
buy the company in a deal valued at $6.4 billion plus the
assumption of $1.9 billion in debt. Rockwell was down 6.2
percent at $79.25.
"Overall merger and acquisition activity will continue, due
in part to low debt financing costs," said Stifel's
Morganlander.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)