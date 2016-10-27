US STOCKS-Stocks flat as earnings roll in, Comcast drags Nasdaq

* Healthcare rises after Bristol, Celgene results
* Climb in yields weighs on real estate
* Comcast slide continues for third day
* Dow up 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.35 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stocks were little changed
in a choppy session after the latest round of earnings reports,
while a decline in Comcast shares pushed the Nasdaq into
negative territory.
The S&P 500 healthcare index rose 0.73 percent to
help keep the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark, buoyed by strong
results and forecasts from Bristol-Myers, up 5.5 percent
and Celgene, up 6.6 percent. The two drugmakers were
the top boosts to the S&P 500.
Profits at S&P 500 companies have largely exceeded analysts'
estimates for the third quarter so far, setting up the first
profit growth since the second quarter of 2015. Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data shows third-quarter earnings are now expected grow
2.6 percent, up from the 0.5 percent decline anticipated at the
start of October.
Sectors linked to interest rates weighed, however, as yields
on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched a
five-month high of 1.87 percent.
The S&P real estate sector was down 2.4 percent
and on track for its worst decline in five weeks, while
utilities shed 0.4 percent.
"Essentially we've seen earnings, there are pockets of
strength and weakness, but on the whole earnings have come in
better than expected," David Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist
at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York.
"But on top of that today, some of the yield-sensitive parts
of the market are contending with this backup in interest rates,
so that is putting a little bit of a depressant on some parts of
the market."
Comcast was among the top drags on the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq, falling 1.9 percent after Barclays and Deutsche Bank cut
their price targets and cited increased competition from
AT&T-owned DirecTV Now. The stock is down nearly 6 percent over
the past three sessions.
Comcast, along with O'Reilly Auto, whose quarterly
earnings missed expectations, were the primary drags on the
consumer discretionary index, which lost 0.7 percent.
O'Reilly shares touched a five-month low and were on pace for
their worst day in over four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.85 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 18,216.18, the S&P 500 lost 0.44
points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,138.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.51 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,231.76.
Google parent Alphabet was down 0.6 percent, while
online retailer Amazon.com shed 0.3 percent ahead of
their quarterly earnings scheduled for after the market close on
Thursday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.74-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 97 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)