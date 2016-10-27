US STOCKS-Stocks dip as earnings pour in, consumer discretionary lags

* Healthcare rises after Bristol, Celgene results
* Climb in yields weighs on real estate
* Comcast slide continues for third day
* Google rises, Amazon falls after the close on results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down
0.65 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. stocks dipped in a choppy
session after the latest round of earnings reports, as a decline
in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate sensitive
stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names.
The S&P 500 healthcare index rose 0.53 percent to
help keep the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark, buoyed by strong
results and forecasts from Bristol-Myers, up 5.4 percent
and Celgene, up 6.4 percent. The two drugmakers were
the top boosts to the S&P 500.
Profits at S&P 500 companies have largely exceeded analysts'
estimates for the third quarter so far, setting up the first
profit growth since the second quarter of 2015. Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data shows third-quarter earnings are now expected grow
2.6 percent, up from the 0.5 percent decline anticipated at the
start of October.
Sectors linked to interest rates weighed, however, as yields
on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched a
five-month high of 1.87 percent.
The S&P real estate sector was down 2.5 percent,
its worst decline in nearly six weeks, while utilities
shed 0.5 percent.
"If we can continue to see actual growth in revenue and
growth in EPS, we may see this four-quarter drop in earnings
growth come to an end. That would be really positive but we are
too early in the earnings season to say that," said Peter Kenny,
senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New
York.
"To the extent that the 10-year has popped, that is also
providing a bit of a headwind for equities."
Comcast was among the top drags on the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq, falling 1.7 percent after Barclays and Deutsche Bank cut
their price targets and cited increased competition from
AT&T-owned DirecTV Now. The stock is down nearly 6 percent over
the past three sessions.
Comcast, along with O'Reilly Auto, whose quarterly
earnings missed expectations, were the primary drags on the
consumer discretionary index, which lost 0.9 percent.
O'Reilly shares touched a five-month low and were on pace for
their worst day in over four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.65 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,169.68, the S&P 500 lost 6.39
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,133.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.29 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,215.97.
After the market close, Google parent Alphabet
rose 2.3 percent, while online retailer Amazon.com
tumbled more than 6 percent after their quarterly results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.99-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 120 new lows.
About 7.2 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.35 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)