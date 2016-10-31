US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat amid election doubts, M&A flurry

* GE, Baker Hughes strike oil services deal
* Zimmer plunges after quarterly results
* Stocks tally worst monthly decline since January
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 31 Wall Street ended barely changed on
Monday as investors digested the latest large-scale corporate
mergers as well as the most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S.
presidential election.
Stocks were jolted Friday by disclosure that the FBI was
investigating more emails as part of a probe into Hillary
Clinton's use of a private email system, injecting fresh
uncertainty over the Democratic candidate's presumed lead in the
presidential election over Republican rival Donald Trump.
Opinion polls have shown Clinton's lead over Trump was
narrowing slightly since early last week and it is not yet known
if the email controversy will erode her support. The
presidential and congressional elections are Nov 8.
"I wouldn't be half-surprised to see more of this for the
next week leading up into the election, where you don't have
investors willing to make a strong conviction on pretty much
anything and just kind of playing wait and see," said Chuck
Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services
in Hammond, Indiana.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.77 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 18,142.42, the S&P 500 lost 0.26
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,126.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.97 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,189.14.
Closing out a big month for mergers, Dow component General
Electric slipped 0.4 percent after the industrial
conglomerate said it would merge its oil and gas business with
oilfield services provider Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes
fell 6.3 percent.
Level 3 Communications rose 3.9 percent after
CenturyLink said it would buy the company in a deal
valued at about $24 billion. CenturyLink fell 12.5 percent.
The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday. While traders doubt
the Fed will raise interest rates this week, they will be
looking for signs to firm up their expectations for a hike at
the central bank's December meeting.
The S&P 500 ended October down 1.9 percent, the third
straight negative month for the benchmark index and its worst
monthly performance since January.
Still, the S&P 500 is up about 4 percent for the year.
Investors have been heartened as S&P 500 companies look set in
the third quarter to end a streak of earnings declines. With
most S&P 500 companies reported, profits are expected to have
risen 3.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In earnings news on Monday, Zimmer Biomet Holdings
shares plunged 14 percent after the medical devices company's
quarterly report. The stock was the biggest percentage decliner
in the S&P 500.
Nike shares dropped 3.5 percent following a BofA
Merrill Lynch downgrade, weighing on the Dow.
About 6.8 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 119 new lows.
