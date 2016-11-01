US STOCKS-Wall St shaken by U.S. election, rate uncertainty

* S&P 500 falls to near four-month low
* VIX jumps to near two-month high
* Pfizer shares fall after quarterly report
* Indexes down: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.94 pct, Nasdaq 0.99 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 1 Wall Street sold off sharply on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 touching a nearly four-month low, amid growing
concern over the impending U.S. presidential election and
prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term
investor anxiety, jumped to almost a two-month high.
The tumultuous presidential race between Democrat Hillary
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump has appeared to tighten in
the past week after news that the FBI was investigating more
emails as part of a probe into Clinton's use of a private email
system.
"There is some anticipation that the markets have built in a
Hillary victory, and that a Trump victory is going to roil the
markets," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago. "And that's why we're seeing the market
sell off here, because some of the poll numbers have tightened
up over the last week."
The selloff in equities comes as the Federal Reserve holds
its two-day policy meeting, with its statement due on Wednesday.
While traders do not expect the central bank to raise interest
rates just a week ahead of the presidential election, they are
looking for signs confirming broad expectations that the Fed is
set to hike rates in December.
Real estate, telecommunications and
utilities stocks - sectors that tend to perform poorly
in rising rate environments - sold off especially sharply on
Tuesday.
"It's really hitting the dividend-yielding names harder than
anything else...," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment
officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco. "I
don't know if there is a new 'taper tantrum' sort of building
here on concerns the Fed will act in December and the whole low
interest rate environment is about to change."
"Taper tantrum" refers to the period in 2013 when markets
were rattled by the prospect of the Fed gradually reducing its
stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141.17 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 18,001.25, the S&P 500 lost 19.99
points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,106.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 51.18 points, or 0.99 percent, to 5,137.96.
Investors also pointed to the S&P 500 breaching an important
technical level as reason for stocks steepening their slide in
afternoon trading.
"It started with Trump and the election uncertainty, and with
the decline you broke through some important levels," said Jim
Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Wells Capital Management
in Minneapolis, citing the 2,120 level on the S&P 500 that had
been the lower boundary of a four-month trading range.
That level was tested in mid-September and mid-October,
which underscored its importance as a technical support for the
index.
In earnings news, Pfizer was down 2.7 percent after
the drugmaker trimmed its profit forecast.
Tronc fell 16.7 percent after Gannett, the
publisher of USA Today, said it had abandoned plans to buy the
publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.
Gannett fell 2.6 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
3.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 147 new lows.
