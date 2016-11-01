US STOCKS-U.S. election, rate uncertainty rattle Wall Street

* S&P 500 lowest since July 7, down 6th straight day
* VIX jumps to near two-month high
* Pfizer shares fall after quarterly report
* Indexes down: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 1 Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the
S&P 500 closing at the lowest level since July 7, amid growing
concern over the impending U.S. presidential election and
prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
Stocks pared losses after falling steeply in early afternoon
trading as the S&P 500 breached a key technical level.
The tumultuous presidential race between Democrat Hillary
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump has appeared to tighten in
the past week after news that the FBI was investigating more
emails as part of a probe into Clinton's use of a private email
system.
"There is concern over Trump being unexpected, because the
market has really priced in a Clinton win and it hasn't priced
in a Trump win at all," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
The selloff in equities comes as the Federal Reserve holds
its two-day policy meeting, with its statement due on Wednesday.
While traders do not expect the central bank to raise interest
rates just a week ahead of the presidential election, they are
looking for signs confirming that the Fed is set to hike rates
in December.
Real estate, telecommunications and
utilities stocks - sectors that tend to perform poorly
in rising rate environments - sold off especially sharply.
"It's really hitting the dividend-yielding names harder than
anything else...," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment
officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco. "I
don't know if there is a new 'taper tantrum' sort of building
here on concerns the Fed will act in December and the whole low
interest rate environment is about to change."
"Taper tantrum" refers to the period in 2013 when markets
were rattled by the prospect of the Fed gradually reducing its
stimulus program.
The S&P 500 lost 14.43 points, or 0.68 percent, to
2,111.72, its biggest single-day percentage drop since Oct. 11.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.32 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 18,037.1, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 35.56 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,153.58.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term
investor anxiety, jumped to almost a two-month high.
Investors also pointed to the S&P 500 breaching an important
technical level as reason for stocks steepening their slide in
afternoon trading.
"It started with Trump and the election uncertainty, and
with the decline you broke through some important levels," said
Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Wells Capital
Management in Minneapolis, citing the 2,120 level on the S&P 500
that had been the lower boundary of a four-month trading range.
That level was tested in mid-September and mid-October,
which underscored its importance as a technical support for the
index.
With Tuesday's decline, the S&P 500 is up only 3.3 percent
for the year.
In earnings news, Pfizer fell 2 percent after the
drugmaker trimmed its profit forecast.
Tronc dropped 12.4 percent after Gannett,
the publisher of USA Today, abandoned plans to buy the publisher
of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times. Gannett fell
2.3 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
soared 33.7 percent after a report that the
drugmaker is in talks to sell its stomach-drug business.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
3.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.29-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 152 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Rodrigo Campos
and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)