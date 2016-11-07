US STOCKS-U.S. stock futures surge after Clinton cleared by FBI

(Adds comments, context, updates prices)
By David Henry and Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. equity index futures
rallied at the open on Sunday as bullish sentiment returned to
Wall Street following the largest streak of losses on the S&P
500 since 1980.
The 1.3 percent move in S&P 500 e-mini futures cut in
nearly half the losses in futures over the past nine sessions,
and came a few hours after the FBI said that newly discovered
emails had not changed the agency's conclusion that no charges
were warranted in the case of Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton's use of a private server.
The move in equity futures came in a surge of volume as
electronic trading kicked off for the week at 6 p.m. EST (2300
GMT).
If the upturn in S&P 500 futures carries through the day on
Monday, it would put an end to the longest daily losing streak
in the benchmark stock index in more than 35 years.
The run of losses had come as Clinton appeared to have lost
momentum over Republican rival Donald Trump in some public
opinion polls after FBI director James Comey said on Oct. 28
that additional emails had been found and would be reviewed.
Clinton and Trump face off on Tuesday in a vote to elect
Barack Obama's successor as U.S. president. Until recently,
financial markets had priced in a victory from Clinton.
The news from the FBI and recent reports of Clinton starting
to regain strength in public opinion polls likely explain the
move higher in stock futures and in the Mexican currency, said
Michael Yoshikami, chief executive of investment management firm
Destination Wealth Management of Walnut Creek, California.
Until Sunday night, the downward trend in equities and the
peso "has been in direct relationship to the news that Donald
Trump was advancing in the polls," Yoshikami said.
The Mexican peso, which has been a market proxy for
sentiment about the election and has performed in inverse
correlation with Trump's perceived chances of winning the White
House, shot more than 2 percent higher against the U.S. dollar
in late Sunday trading.
It is still down more than 7 percent this year against the
greenback.
S&P 500 futures fell 3 percent over the past nine sessions,
during which the benchmark index S&P 500 declined daily to set
the longest falling streak since December 1980.
"To get back to where we were before the election angst
began would require a 3.2 percent rally," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"There have been some impressive rallies in the couple days
in the run-up to an election," he said. "With a dearth of
economic data releases, little else will be moving the markets
between now and Tuesday night."
He noted, however, that some traders will likely sell this
rally to avoid any surprise in the election outcome which could
trigger a spike in volatility.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Burns and
Chris Reese)