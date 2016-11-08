US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs as investors bet on Clinton victory

* Clinton has 90 pct chance of defeating Trump -poll
* "Trump ETF" at session high; VIX trade lowers
* Investors point to early voter data from VoteCastr
* Indexes climb: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Noel Randewich
Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose for a second straight
session on Tuesday, helped by early voter turnout estimates
favoring Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in the U.S.
presidential election.
Wall Street sees the former secretary of state as lending
greater clarity and stability to the markets, while Republican
candidate Donald Trump's stance on foreign policy, trade and
immigration is less certain.
Data company VoteCastr, which is providing real-time
election information through news outlets, including Slate,
showed Clinton with an early lead among voters in Florida, a
must-win state for Trump.
Several investors said VoteCastr's data had pushed stock
prices higher, although they were cautious about its accuracy.
"We were dramatically oversold. People were nervous Trump
would win," said Michael James, managing director of equity
trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "There's likely to
be additional volatility in both directions between now and the
end of the day."
Shortly after 2:30 pm ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 73.24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,332.84, the
S&P 500 had gained 6.46 points, or 0.3 percent, to
2,137.98 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 20.96
points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,187.13.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge," reversed an early increase and dipped 0.75 after having
notched its biggest one-day drop since late June on Monday.
The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as
the "Trump ETF," rose 1.75 percent. The ETF is viewed as a
barometer of Trump's chances of winning the election since his
policies are considered negative for Mexico.
U.S. stocks opened slightly lower, then turned positive and
extended the morning's gains.
Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump,
according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll
released on Monday.
She was on track to win 303 votes in the electoral college
to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed for victory. She also
leads Trump by about 44 percent to 39 percent in the popular
vote, according to the poll.
The S&P 500 has surged 2.7 percent since the FBI said on
Sunday it would not press criminal charges against Clinton over
her use of a private email server, an announcement seen as
improving her chances at the polls.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding and Sturm Ruger &
Co both rose over 1.5 percent. Their sales have
benefited in the past from fears among gun owners of increased
gun control.
Aetna and Anthem jumped more than 2
percent. Both health insurers have gained from the Affordable
Care Act, which Clinton has vowed to extend.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.35-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 66 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya
Agrawal in Bengaluru, Dion Rabouin, Sinead Carew and Lewis
Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)