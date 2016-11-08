US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as traders bet on Clinton triumph

* Clinton has 90 percent chance of defeating Trump -poll
* "Trump ETF" at session high; VIX trade lowers
* Smith & Wesson, health insurers move higher
* Indexes end higher: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.53
pct
By Noel Randewich
Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose for a second straight
session on Tuesday as investors bet Democratic candidate Hillary
Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election.
Wall Street sees the former secretary of state as a status
quo candidate lending stability to the markets, while Republican
candidate Donald Trump's stances on foreign policy, trade and
immigration are less certain.
Data company VoteCastr, which is providing real-time
election information through news outlets, including Slate,
showed Clinton with an early lead among voters in Florida, a
must-win state for Trump.
Several investors said VoteCastr's data pushed stock prices
higher, although many questioned its accuracy.
Clinton has a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump,
according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll
released on Monday.
"The market's betting that a Clinton victory will lift the
cloud of uncertainty we've been facing the last two weeks," said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles. "We're basically back to where we
were last week. The market had gotten oversold."
After starting the session at a slight loss, the Dow Jones
industrial average ended up 0.4 percent at 18,332.43
points and the S&P 500 gained 0.38 percent to 2,139.53
points. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.53 percent to
5,193.49 points.
The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street's "fear
gauge," reversed an early increase and dipped 0.9 percent after
having notched its biggest one-day drop since late June on
Monday.
The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as
the "Trump ETF," climbed 1.75 percent. The ETF is viewed as a
barometer of Trump's chances of winning the election since his
policies are considered negative for Mexico.
Clinton was on track to win 303 votes in the electoral
college to Trump's 235, clearing the 270 needed for victory. She
also leads Trump by about 44 percent to 39 percent in the
popular vote, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.
The S&P 500 has surged 2.6 percent since the FBI said on
Sunday it would not press criminal charges against Clinton over
her use of a private email server, an announcement seen as
improving her chances at the polls.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding rose 2.15 percent.
Its sales have benefited in the past from fears among gun owners
of increased gun control.
Aetna and Anthem jumped more than 2.7
percent. Both health insurers have gained from the Affordable
Care Act, which Clinton has vowed to extend.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 60 new highs and 86 new lows.
About 7.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
