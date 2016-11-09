US STOCKS-Futures down sharply as greater chance of Trump victory seen

* Mexican peso slumps more than 7 pct vs U.S. dollar
* Futures down: Dow 2.5 pct, S&P 3 pct, Nasdaq 2.9 pct
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. stock index futures tumbled
in choppy trade on Tuesday as tight races in key states
including Florida and Ohio stoked bets that Republican Donald
Trump could win the U.S. presidential election, spooking
investors who have been counting on a victory by Democrat
Hillary Clinton.
Trump and Clinton were locked in close battles in several
battleground states, although opinion polls gave Clinton an edge
in the closing hours of the campaign.
Financial markets reacted violently to the preliminary
results, with S&P futures rising as much as 0.8 percent
and falling more than 3 percent at one point.
A risk-off mood pervaded financial markets, driving down
stock index futures and the Mexican peso, while gold and
Treasuries prices rose.
"Donald Trump has stunned the consensus thinking, thus far,"
said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets
Advisory Group in New York.
"Ahead in Florida, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina, in
addition to being ahead in the electoral count and popular vote
has triggered the onset of panic in global financial markets,"
said Kenny. "Too early to call, obviously, but clearly markets
were tentative today and seem to being growing increasingly
concerned.."
Wall Street sees former Secretary of State Clinton as a
status quo candidate who would lend stability to the markets,
while Trump's stances on foreign policy, trade and immigration
are more conducive to volatility.
At 9:43 p.m. EST (0243 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were
down 65 points, or 3.04 percent, with 719,267 contracts changing
hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 139.5 points, or 2.9
percent, on volume of 92,108 contracts, and Dow e-minis
were down 458 points, or 2.5 percent, with 127,944 contracts
changing hands.
The Mexican peso slumped versus the U.S. dollar to
near historic lows hit in September. It was last down more than
7 percent, near 19.7 to the dollar, after earlier touching
18.1475, its strongest level since Aug. 6.
"The chance of a Republican sweep is now very real," said
Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth
Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"With a Republican House and Senate, Trump now has a great
deal more policy freedom - and it remains to be seen what he
might do with it. Markets have reacted in the past with a
decline as Trump's probability of victory rose, and that is very
likely to happen (Wednesday) if he wins."
