US STOCKS-Futures tumble as Trump opens path to White House

* Mexican peso crashes to historic low vs U.S. dollar
* S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 futures fall 5 pct, hit limit down
* Futures down: Dow 3.9 pct, S&P 4.7 pct, Nasdaq 5 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stock index futures crashed
in the overnight session into Wednesday as a market that had
been expecting a victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton scrambled
to adjust bets as Republican Donald Trump looked increasingly
likely to win the White House.
Trump clinched victories in the key battleground states of
Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, and he and Clinton remained in
close battles in Michigan and Wisconsin, states that had been
expected to land in Clinton's column.
With results in a mere handful of states still unknown,
Trump had a lead in votes in the Electoral College, and
Clinton's path to the presidency was looking increasingly
difficult.
Financial markets reacted violently. The S&P futures
slid 5 percent and hit a limit down, meaning the contract could
not trade lower, only sideways or up. Dow Industrials futures
briefly fell 800 points.
"It's kind of a shock-and-awe type response," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
An eventual Trump victory "creates all sorts of unknowns"
not only in terms of which policies will be implemented but also
their timing, he said.
Republicans were expected by major TV networks to maintain
their six-year control over the U.S. House of Representatives,
and were also on track to defend their Senate majority, although
the Senate majority narrowed.
Wall Street is traditionally seen as preferring gridlock, or
shared control of the White House and Congress, than a sweep of
both Congress houses and the Presidency.
At 00:52 a.m. EST (0552 GMT) S&P 500 e-minis were
down 99.75 points, or 4.67 percent, with 1,367,937 contracts
changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 241.5
points, or 5.03 percent, in volume of 165,897 contracts, and Dow
e-minis were down 717 points, or 3.92 percent, with
223,784 contracts changing hands.
CBOE Volatility index futures shot nearly 40 percent
higher, reflecting investors' reservations over a Trump
presidency.
The Mexican peso slumped versus the U.S. dollar to a
historic low above 20 per dollar. The peso was last down more
than 12 percent against the greenback.
The sharp moves in various financial assets are reminiscent
of the reaction to Britain's vote in June to leave the European
Union, known as Brexit, which markets misread. S&P e-minis fell
5.7 percent over the next two sessions after the vote, but the
decline proved a buying opportunity as futures regained their
pre-Brexit level within 10 sessions.
"If the selloff in stocks carries through tomorrow and a few
days after (assuming a Trump win), it could provide a buying
opportunity similar to post-Brexit market action," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
While stocks fell, traditional safe havens like gold and
U.S. Treasuries rose as investors avoided risk. The U.S. dollar
index tumbled 1.8 percent.
