US STOCKS-Wall Street surges after Trump wins White House

* Healthcare, financials lead indexes higher
* Fear gauge on track for biggest drop since late June
* Indexes close up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
(Updates to close of market, adds comments)
By Noel Randewich
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stocks rose sharply on
Wednesday in a dramatic turnaround from deep overnight losses as
Wall Street embraced the upset presidential election victory of
Republican Donald Trump.
After warning for months that a Trump White House would
create uncertainty and damage sentiment, investors poured money
into sectors that may benefit from the former reality TV show
star's victory.
That was a steep reversal from the previous night, when
financial markets reacted violently as Democrat Hillary
Clinton's path to victory disintegrated and S&P futures
dropped 5 percent before a trading limit kicked in.
"The stock market is acting like a teenager. It makes a lot
of demands but it doesn't know what it wants," said Jake
Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management
in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Gains of over 3 percent each in the heavily weighted
healthcare and financial sectors pushed the Dow
Jones industrial average up over 1 percent. The Dow was just shy
of its record high.
The real estate sector fell 2.28 percent and
utilities lost 3.68 percent. Both sectors are proxies
for bonds, which also fell.
"Anything that Trump mentioned during the campaign, any
industry he has mentioned, favorably or unfavorably, is moving
today big-time," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
A curb on drug pricing was a key campaign theme for Clinton,
while Trump has called for repealing the Affordable Care Act and
loosening restrictions on banks enacted after the financial
crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.4 percent
to end at 18,589.69, just 0.25 percent below its all-time high
set in August. The S&P 500 surged 1.11 percent to
2,163.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 percent to
end at 5,251.07.
Trading volume was the highest since June, when Britain
voted to abandon the European Union.
DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach, known
as the 'Bond King,' said stocks rebounded strongly from
overnight losses because investors believe Trump's policies are
better for economic growth in the short-term than Clinton's.
Republicans maintained their majorities in both chambers of
the U.S. Congress, potentially enabling the party to reshape
Washington with two years of "unified" government.
"Regardless of the fact you had a Republican sweep, there
are still checks and balances in place," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"So you are going to have some of your more fiscally
conservative Republicans that will certainly slow (Trump) down
from doing anything crazy in terms of policy changes."
Wall Street is typically seen as preferring gridlock, or
shared control of the White House and Congress, over a sweep of
both chambers of Congress and the presidency.
The CBOE Volatility index, a gauge of investor
anxiety, fell 23 percent and was on track for its biggest daily
drop since late June.
Shares of big pharmaceutical companies gained, with Pfizer
jumping 7.07 percent, the biggest driver of the S&P
500's gains. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF surged
8.93 percent and was on track for its biggest daily percentage
gain in eight years.
Among financials, JPMorgan Chase surged 4.60
percent, while Wells Fargo rose 5.38 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.24-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.59-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 60 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 208 new highs and 98 new lows.
About 11.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
far above the 7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Chuck Mikolajczak,
Sinead Carew, Caroline Valetkevitch, Tanya Agrawal and
Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)