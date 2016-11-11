US STOCKS-Dow chalks up best week in five years, closes at record high

* Dow has best week since 2011; S&P 500 has best since 2014
* Economic prospects strong enough for Fed rate hike -
Fischer
* Nvidia soars on revenue jump, boosts Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.21 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.54 pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
Nov 11 The Dow Jones industrial average ended at
a record closing high on Friday, capping off its best week since
2011 after Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S.
presidential election.
Since his triumph on Tuesday, investors have been betting on
Trump's campaign promises to simplify regulation in the health
and financial sectors and boost spending on infrastructure.
"Wall Street is going to be watching a lot of (Trump's)
appointments and policy announcements to see whether it
validates the more optimistic tone we've seen in the markets in
the past few days," said Alan Gayle, senior investment
strategist and director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
The S&P 500 financial index has gained 8 percent in
the past three sessions and risen to levels not seen since 2008
during the financial crisis. The financial index has still not
recovered to levels seen before the crisis.
Industrials have surged 5 percent since the
election and healthcare is up 3 percent.
Tempering sentiment among stock investors, Federal Reserve
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic growth
prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in interest
rates, but the U.S. central bank is monitoring an increase in
long-term government borrowing costs.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.21 percent
to end the week at 18,847.66 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.54 percent to 5,237.11.
The S&P 500 declined 0.14 percent to 2,164.45,
weighed down by weakness in energy stocks.
For the week, the Dow rose 5.4 percent, its biggest gain
since 2011. The S&P 500's 3.8 percent gain for the week was its
strongest in two years.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 0.64 percent on
Friday but ended the week up 10 percent, its best week since
2000.
Nvidia jumped 30 percent, helping keep the Nasdaq
in positive territory after the graphic chip maker reported its
biggest quarterly revenue growth in more than six years.
Walt Disney rose 2.86 percent after its executives
promised earnings growth for the next two years. Barclays also
upgraded the media company's stock to "equal weight" from
"underweight".
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and six new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 350 new highs and 36 new lows.
About 9.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
far above the 7.5 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
James Dalgleish)