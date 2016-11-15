US STOCKS-Wall Street rises, helped by tech and energy

* Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet boost S&P, Nasdaq
* Home Depot falls after standing pat on full-year forecast
* October U.S. retail sales rise more than expected
* Oil prices jump as much as 5 pct
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 1.28 pct
By Sinead Carew
Nov 15 The major three U.S. stock indexes were
higher on Tuesday as tech stocks rebounded from a post-election
drubbing and energy stocks were boosted by a rise in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average turned positive in
late afternoon trading after taking a breather most of the day
from its six-day rally.
The S&P technology sector, was up 1.5 percent
after falling about 3 percent since Donald Trump's shock victory
on Nov. 8 while the S&P financial sector was down 0.4 percent
after rising 13.9 percent in the previous six sessions.
These sectors had reacted dramatically to the election as
investors moved money out of technology, which could be hurt by
Trump's immigration and foreign trade policies, and into
financials, which are seen as beneficiaries of higher interest
rates and lighter regulation expected from Trump.
"Right now we're seeing a little bit of a reprieve," said
Marcelle Daher, co-head of North American asset allocation at
John Hancock Financial Services in Boston. "Areas that have been
perceived beneficiaries of the Trump presidency, financials and
healthcare are giving back a little bit of ground they gained
over the course of the last week."
The S&P's energy index's 2.11 percent rise lead the
advancers as oil prices jumped as much as 5 percent from
multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this
month to cut production..
At 3:04PM ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
33.25 points, or 0.18 percent, to 18,901.94, the S&P 500
gained 15.1 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,179.3 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 66.61 points, or 1.28 percent, to
5,285.00.
Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet
provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
But investors were still cautious about how Trump's policies
would compare to his campaign promises and were also keeping an
eye on key appointments in his administration.
"Last week's rally was basically a digestion of Trump's win
and now that we're past the digestion phase, the market is
taking a bit of a breather and is waiting to see what lies ahead
under a Republican government," said Mark Watkins, regional
investment manager at the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank in
Park City, Utah.
High-dividend paying sectors such as utilities and
telecommunications also rose following a steep selloff
in the past few days.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as
households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods. The
Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales increased 0.8
percent last month, above the 0.6 percent increase forecast by
economists.
Home Depot fell 3.6 percent to $123.13 after the No.
1 U.S. home improvement chain reported strong third-quarter
results but stood pat on its full-year sales forecast, implying
a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter. The stock was the biggest
drag on the Dow.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 144 new highs and 28 new lows.
