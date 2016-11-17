US STOCKS-Wall street stocks lifted by data, earnings Yellen remarks

* Fed could raise rates 'relatively soon' - Yellen
* S&P Financials rebound, helped by banks
* Consumer staples index hurt by Wal-Mart
* Consumer discretionary index boosted by data, Best Buy
earnings
* Oct CPI rises 0.4 pct vs gain of 0.3 pct in Sept
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 500 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.74
pct
(Updates to close, adds comments)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The benchmark S&P 500 index
rose to within a hair of its record high on Thursday as bank
stocks got a boost from bets on higher interest rates and
consumer discretionary stocks were helped by economic data and
earnings.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in her congressional
testimony, solidified bets that the central bank was on track to
raise interest rates in December.
This signaled economic strength and helped consumer stocks
as well as financials, said Janna Sampson, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"I think it's strong earnings out of a few stocks, coupled
with the economic data, that's buoying the market today," said
Sampson, adding that some investors may be boosting their
expectations for the holiday shopping season.
U.S. data for October showed consumer prices recorded their
biggest lift in six months in October and housing starts surged
to a more than nine-year high, helped by both single family and
multifamily homes.
The housing data helped Home Depot shares rise 2.9
percent, making it the biggest driver for the consumer
discretionary index and the second-biggest S&P boost.
Best Buy shares also helped with a 13.7 percent jump
after the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer's quarterly results
beat expectations.
The S&P 500 gained 10.18 points, or 0.47 percent, to
end at 2,187.12, compared with its Aug. 15 record of 2190.15.
The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 35.68
points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,903.82, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 39.39 points, or 0.74 percent, to reach 5,333.97.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The S&P
Financial index was the leading advancer with a 1.3
percent gain, boosted by a 1.6 percent increase in the banking
sub-sector
Yellen's vow to stay in her job for the rest of her term
likely helped the broader market, said J.J. Feldman, portfolio
manager at Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile Advisors.
U.S. stocks have been on a tear since Donald Trump's
surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election last week,
with the Dow closing at a record level four days in a row.
"We're still basking in the aftermath of the Trump election
victory because of expectations for fiscal stimulus via lower
corporate tax rates, but as time goes on investors will
reposition based on what's actually happening," said Feldman.
Trump's promised increase in infrastructure spending is also
expected to boost economic activity and inflation, and raises
the possibility of more interest rate hikes.
Traders are pricing in an 83 percent chance of a December
move, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow's advance was held back by a 3.7 percent fall in
Wal-Mart after the world's largest retailer reported
lower-than-expected comparable quarterly sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 262 new highs and 27 new lows.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges on
Thursday, compared with the 7.9 billion average for the last 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Anya George
Tharakan; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)