US STOCKS-Wall St extends record streak, Dow breaks 19,000 for 1st time

* S&P 500 breaches 2,200
* Russell 2000 sets record high close again
* Healthcare sector retraces recent gains
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
(Updates close with Urban Outfitters down after the bell)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks extended their
post-U.S. election rally on Tuesday with moderate gains that
pushed the Dow above 19,000 for the first time and the three
major indexes to record closing levels for a second straight
day.
The S&P 500 ended above 2,200, led by gains in
telecommunications, up 2.1 percent, and consumer
discretionaries, up 1.2 percent. The small-cap Russell
2000 index also set another record high close.
Stocks have mostly rallied since the Nov. 8 election.
Investors see President-elect Donald Trump's promises of tax
cuts, higher spending on infrastructure and less regulation as
beneficial to certain industries, including banking, industrials
and healthcare.
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private
Wealth in New York, said big gains that started in financials
and industrials just after the election are spreading to other
sectors, suggesting the rally may still have legs.
"You're seeing some strength across the board. That's a
healthy sign and indicates to me that we're in a bull market,"
he said. "The market started to give up some gains last week,
but that didn't increase selling pressure. It actually drew
people back in."
Besides being optimistic about potential fiscal policies of
the new administration, investors may be feeling "things aren't
as mixed up as people were worried about" under Trump, Pavlik
said.
Trading volume is slipping, though, ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving Day holiday Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 67.18
points, or 0.35 percent, to 19,023.87, the S&P 500
gained 4.76 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,202.94 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 17.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to
5,386.35.
All three indexes also hit record intraday highs. The Dow
took 121 trading days to reach 18,000 from 17,000, but has since
crawled along, taking another 483 days to breach 19,000.
The Dow is now up 9.2 percent for the year so far, while the
S&P 500 is up 7.8 percent.
But some market participants question if the rally is
sustainable, with the S&P 500 trading near 17.3 times forward
12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
Dollar Tree, up 8.2 percent at $88.68, was the
biggest percentage gainer among discretionaries. The
dollar-store chain reported a better-then-expected quarterly
profit.
The healthcare index, which had a sharp run higher
following the election, was off 1.4 percent, leading the
decliners.
Medtronic tumbled 8.7 percent to $73.60 after the
medical device maker reported quarterly revenue that missed
expectations and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.
After the bell, shares of Urban Outfitters were
down 8.2 percent after the retailer reported sales that missed
analysts' expectations.
About 7.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 8.1 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.64-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 52 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 319 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)