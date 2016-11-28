US STOCKS-Wall St slips as banks, discretionary stocks drag

* Time Inc jumps after report of company rejecting takeover
bid
* Amazon top drag on Nasdaq
* Oil prices settle higher after choppy session
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stocks declined on Monday
for their worst performance in nearly a month, weighed down by a
pullback in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors as
some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting
week.
The three major U.S. indexes had closed higher for the third
week in a row on Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its seventh
record close since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.
U.S. stocks have jumped since Donald Trump's victory in the
presidential election, with the S&P 500 up nearly 3 percent, as
investors expect his plans to boost infrastructure spending, cut
corporate taxes and reduce regulation to benefit the economy.
The S&P financial and consumer discretionary
sectors have been among the best performers since the
election, as banks have rocketed up more than 10 percent and
discretionary stocks climbed over 4 percent. The small-cap
Russell 2000, comprised of many domestically-focused
stocks, has soared 11.3 percent.
"We did have a big run up, of course, in the reaction to the
election, a lot of economically-sensitive sectors like finance
had big runs," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"Now we are seeing a little bit of profit taking, waiting on
the next big driver."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 54.24 points, or
0.28 percent, to 19,097.9, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.63 points,
or 0.53 percent, to 2,201.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC
dropped 30.11 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,368.81.
Prices for both Brent and U.S. crude settled up more than 2
percent in volatile trading, recouping early losses, as the
market reacted to the shaky prospect of major OPEC producers
being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.
Three of the top four drags on the S&P 500 were banks, with
Wells Fargo off 2 percent, Bank of America down
2.7 percent and Citigroup down 2.3 percent.
Amazon, down 1.7 percent at $766.77, was the
biggest drag on the Nasdaq despite a report showing early Cyber
Monday sales were expected to finish up 9.4 percent compared
with last year.
Time Inc jumped 17.6 percent to $16 after the New
York Post reported that the publisher had rejected a takeover
bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr.
About 6.52 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.84 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 180 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)