US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower; tech, utility losses offset energy rally

* Energy index jumps as oil prices soar
* OPEC agreement also lifts bond yields
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Nov 30 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell in afternoon
trading on Wednesday as losses in technology shares and big
dividend payers, including utilities, offset sharp gains in the
energy sector.
News that OPEC agreed to cut production drove U.S. oil
prices up 9.3 percent, causing the S&P 500 energy index
to rally 5.1 percent and bond yields to jump.
But top dividend payers likes utilities and
telecommunications companies, whose stocks tend to fall as
interest rates rise, declined. The S&P utility index
was down 2.7 percent, while shares of AT&T fell 1.7
percent. Technology shares also dropped, including Microsoft
, which was down 1.1 percent.
Still, all three major indexes were on track to post gains
for the month.
November was set to be Wall Street's best month since March,
largely because of the post U.S.-election rally.
"You had this explosive rally post election ... Stocks
didn't just go up, they went vertical," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia. "So you're going to have some sort of
retracement."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.22 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 19,154.82, the S&P 500 lost 2.62
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,202.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 50.93 points, or 0.95 percent, to 5,328.98.
Earlier in the session, the Dow and S&P 500 hit record
intraday highs.
Bank stocks also rose sharply, with Bank of America
up 4.3 percent.
Investors expect the market to benefit from President-elect
Donald Trump's policies, including higher spending on
infrastructure and simpler regulations in the healthcare and
banking industries.
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, told
CNBC that tax reforms and trade pact overhauls would be top
priorities of the new administration.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.82-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 62 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 167 new highs and 39 new lows.
