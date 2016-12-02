US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as banks lose steam

* U.S. economy adds 178,000 jobs in Nov, above 175,000
expectation
* Banks weigh on S&P while tech stocks boost
* Pandora jumps on CNBC report of sale to Sirius
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P off 0.04 pct, Nasdaq flat
(Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
Dec 2 U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday after a
payrolls report did little to alter expectations for an interest
rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month and bank stocks
cooled for a second straight session.
A U.S. Labor Department report showed employers in private
and public sectors hired more people last month than economists
had expected, further cementing expectations of an interest rate
hike when the U.S. central bank meets Dec. 13 and 14.
But investors' reaction to Friday's jobs report was muted as
markets appeared to have already priced in a hike this month.
"The Fed rate hike being baked in, combined with the
presidential transition, made this one an afterthought," said JJ
Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
Major Wall Street indexes have hit a series of record highs
over the past three weeks in the wake of Donald Trump's victory
in the U.S. presidential election, as investors have rotated
into sectors expected to benefit from campaign promises of tax
cuts, infrastructure spending and bank deregulation.
The S&P 500 financial index has risen nearly 13
percent since the Nov. 8 vote, while industrials have
climbed more than 7 percent.
But financials cooled on Friday, down 1 percent as the worst
performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.
"There may be a little bit of extra pressure on financials
today only because they have had such a nice run," said Kinahan.
Goldman Sachs, off 1.5 percent, fell for the first
time in four days, while Bank of America, off 1.3
percent, Citigroup, down 1.7 percent, and Wells Fargo
lost 1.5 percent as the top drags on the S&P.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.76 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 19,158.17, the S&P 500 lost 0.91
point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,190.17 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.16 point, or 0 percent, to 5,251.27.
Starbucks fell 2.1 percent to $57.30 after the
coffee chain operator said Howard Schultz would step down as
chief executive officer.
Pandora surged more than 12.3 percent after CNBC
reported the internet radio company was in talks to sell itself
to Sirius XM.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.08-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and six new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 49 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)