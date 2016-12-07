US STOCKS-Wall Street surges to new highs; transports set record

* S&P, Dow close at records as indexes rise over 1 pct
* Telecoms, real estate sectors lead gains
* Trump comments on pricing hammer pharma, biotech stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 1.55 pct, S&P 1.32 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Dec 7 Wall Street surged on Wednesday,
with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 hitting fresh records, as
equities continued their march upward after the election of
Donald Trump as U.S. president, and a new high for
transportation stocks added to the bullish tone.
All three major indexes finished more than 1 percent higher.
The gains came even as Trump's comments on prescription drug
pricing wounded the healthcare sector.
U.S. equities have scaled new highs since the election, with
investors encouraged by Trump's plans for economic stimulus and
to reduce corporate taxes and regulations.
"I think it's continuation of the view that the new
administration will be pro-business," said Ernie Cecilia, chief
investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Bryn Mawr,
Pennsylvania.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 297.84 points,
or 1.55 percent, to 19,549.62, the S&P 500 gained 29.12
points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,241.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 60.76 points, or 1.14 percent, to 5,393.76.
The S&P 500 set a new closing high for the first time since
Nov. 25.
The Dow Jones Transport Average rose 2.5 percent and
set new all-time intraday and closing highs, surpassing its
prior peaks from late 2014.
A finish above the closing record for the transportation
average could indicate further gains as it triggers a bullish
sign for some investors who look for parallel performance for
both the Dow industrial and transportation averages.
"You're going to have these (software) programs that are now
going to say Dow Theory has been confirmed and they then
initiate buy orders, which creates more fuel for the fire," said
Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
Gains were broad-based with 10 of 11 major sectors in
positive territory.
A $3-billion trading program to buy a broad spectrum of
stocks also came into the market in the afternoon and "really
just sparked this market to move higher and higher," said
Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity
Partners, an equity and options broker-dealer in New York.
Telecommunications and real estate,
which are high dividend payers, posted the strongest sector
gains.
"There's a little bit of a bond market rally going on,
certainly in the long end, so that means dividend stocks feel
better," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance
Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.
Traders also pointed to covering of short positions ahead of
Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank as a catalyst
driving the market higher.
Trump's victory has been seen as a boon, particularly for
financial and industrial stocks that have surged since the
election.
But biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks tumbled on
Wednesday after Trump promised in a Time magazine article that
"I'm going to bring down drug prices."
The S&P healthcare fell 0.8 percent, the only group
in negative territory. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index
slumped 2.9 percent, recovering from steeper losses initially
after Trump's comments were publicized.
Trump's effect was seen on Tuesday, as well, with Boeing's
stock falling briefly after his tweet that an order for a
revamped Air Force One plane should be canceled over high costs.
"I think it is a new fact of life ... that fundamentals can
be swept aside any day by comments from the (President-elect),"
said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of Atlantic
Trust Private Wealth Management.
About 8.2 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 98 new 52-week highs and seven new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 350 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Caroline Valetkevitch
in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)