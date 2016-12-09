US STOCKS-Record-setting rally pushes on as S&P ends week up 3 pct

* S&P 500 marks high for third straight day
* Dow notches fifth week of gains in a row
* Coca-Cola shares rise after CEO change
* Indexes up: Dow 0.72 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Major U.S. stock indexes powered
to another day of fresh record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500
ending the week up 3 percent, as investors bid up shares in
sectors that have lagged in the month-long rally since Donald
Trump's presidential election.
The benchmark S&P 500 registered a record high for the third
straight session, while the Dow and Nasdaq also hit new highs.
The Dow recorded a fifth straight week of gains.
Trump's expected agenda of economic stimulus and reduced
taxes and regulations has particularly fueled financial and
industrial shares. On Friday, sectors that have underperformed -
healthcare, consumer staples, utilities and tech - led the way.
"You have this post-election exuberance that has been
infecting every area of the market," said Peter Costa, president
of trading firm Empire Executions. "There was a rotation out of
tech stocks early on because the industrials were in favor. Now
the tech stocks are getting some legs under them as well."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 142.04 points,
or 0.72 percent, to 19,756.85, the S&P 500 gained 13.34
points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,259.53 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,444.50.
The S&P 500 notched its sixth straight day of gains, leaving
it up 10.5 percent for the year.
Stocks picked up steam in afternoon trading and ended near
session highs.
"Everybody is looking for the momentum to fall apart or to
at least result in a correction, and we don't seem to get it,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset
Management in New York. "By the end of the day, cash is burning
a hole in portfolio managers' pockets and is getting reallocated
out of fixed income and into equities."
The S&P consumer staples sector rose 1.4 percent,
bolstered by Coca-Cola's 2.5-percent gain. The company
said Muhtar Kent would step down as chief executive and named
company veteran James Quincey as his successor.
Healthcare gained 1.2 percent, helped by
Bristol-Myers Squibb's 3.3-percent rise after the
drugmaker raised its dividend.
"Today we're seeing money going into some of the lesser
loved sectors since the election, which is telling me the rally
is broadening, which is a very positive sign," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
As the market has climbed, investors have also pointed to a
recent run of encouraging economic data supporting equities.
On Friday, a preliminary survey from the University of
Michigan showed the U.S. consumer sentiment index at its highest
since January 2015. U.S. wholesale inventories fell in October
amid a surge in sales, supporting views that inventory
investment would help economic growth in the fourth quarter.
The rally will be tested by next week's Federal Reserve
meeting. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise
benchmark interest rates, with market participants looking for
clues about the pace of future hikes.
"The tone of the Fed is going to be key to the
sustainability of this rally," Ghriskey said.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.5 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 375 new highs and 17 new lows.
