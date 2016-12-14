US STOCKS-Wall St slides after Fed raises rates; energy weighs

* Fed raises interest rates 25 bps, as expected
* Energy stocks fall as the crude falls sharply
* U.S. dollar index hits 14-year high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Updates to close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 14 U.S. stocks fell the most in
two months on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised
interest rates by a quarter point and signaled hikes could come
next year at a faster pace than some expected.
Energy stocks weighed the most on the S&P 500 after a sharp
drop in U.S. crude oil prices.
The Fed's decision to raise rates comes as President-elect
Donald Trump, who will be sworn in next month, is seen cutting
taxes and increasing spending on infrastructure.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen indicated the central bank was, at
the margins, adapting to Trump, as some committee members began
shifting fiscal policy assumptions to slightly faster growth and
lower unemployment.
Stocks sold off during Yellen's press conference after the
Fed statement. She walked back from recent comments that hinted
the Fed could allow the economy to run hot for a certain time,
meaning inflation could slightly overshoot and unemployment
could remain low before the Fed felt the need to tighten policy
faster.
"Yellen seemed to dampen expectations about her willingness
to allow that to happen. If the Fed is seen less willing to let
the economy run hot, markets are going to react," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Markets had all but priced in a rate increase by the Fed,
but the faster pace of increases seen next year may give traders
an excuse to cash-in the recent gains.
Since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, stocks have
rallied on bets that Trump's expected business-friendly policies
will stimulate the economy. However, some market participants
are concerned that equities are pricing in a very favorable
scenario, leaving them vulnerable.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.68 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 19,792.53, the S&P 500 lost 18.44
points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,253.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.16 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,436.67.
U.S. crude prices fell nearly 4 percent, the most
since mid-July, on renewed concerns about an oil glut sparked by
rising U.S. crude inventories in storage.
The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board, its index
hitting the highest level in nearly 14 years, further
weighing on oil and other commodities priced in the U.S.
currency.
Exxon Mobil declined 2.2 percent and was the largest
drag on the S&P 500.
About 8.49 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.3 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
4.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.74-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 110 new highs and 51 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)