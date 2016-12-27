US STOCKS-Wall St edges up in low volume, boosted by tech shares

* Nasdaq Composite notches record high
* Amazon up after announcing holiday season numbers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 27 U.S. stocks rose slightly on
Tuesday, supported by upbeat consumer and housing data, with
gains in technology shares lifting the Nasdaq Composite to a
record close.
At just over four billion shares traded, it was one of the
lowest-volume sessions of 2016. Volume across markets is
expected to continue to be weak through the end of the year.
Tuesday data showed American consumers' confidence shot to
its highest in more than 15 years in December as they saw more
strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job
market, while house prices continued their steady recovery in
October.
U.S. equities have been riding a post-presidential election
rally, feeding on optimism that Donald Trump's plans for
deregulation and infrastructure spending could bolster the
economy. With the market priced for positive outcomes in various
scenarios, some see the end-year rally as an opportunity to
cash-in gains.
"There is too much hope and prayer coming from the new
administration. Factually, the data is fine - it is not that
different than it was six months ago," said Phil Blancato, CEO
of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.
"We've got a mild U.S. consumer that is doing OK, profits
have somewhat bounced a little bit, but we are certainly not
getting an earnings liftoff here."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.23 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 19,945.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.09
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,268.88 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.75 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,487.44.
About 4.13 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.27 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Volume this week last year averaged 5 billion stocks daily.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
was Nvidia Corp, which rose 6.9 percent and boosted the
chipmakers.
Amazon rose 1.4 percent to $771.40. The online
retailer said it shipped over 1 billion items to Prime members
during the holiday season.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.54-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 174 new highs and 25 new lows.
