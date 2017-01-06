US STOCKS-Boosted by Apple, Wall Street parties like it's 19,999

* Dow rises to as high as 19,999.63
* 156,000 jobs added in December vs est. 178,000
* Nasdaq on track to lead other indexes this week
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.56 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
Jan 6 The Dow came within one point of 20,000
for the first time ever on Friday, fueled by a rise in Apple and
extending a two-month rally fueled by optimism that
President-elect Donald Trump's policies will bolster the
economy.
Apple rose 1.3 percent, helping all three major
indexes, after Canada's Competition Bureau said it did not find
sufficient evidence iPhone maker had engaged in anti-competitive
conduct, closing a two-year investigation into the company.
U.S. stocks have risen sharply since Trump won the U.S.
election in November and while Friday's additional gains
suggested the rally is not yet over, some investors have grown
cautious.
"The market's advance is understandable because of the
economic stimulus optimism associated with a new Trump
presidency," said CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall.
"But parabolic market advances traditionally experience
digestion of these gains, and I don't think this time will be
any different."
The first record high of the year for the S&P 500 follows a
U.S. Labor Department report that showed the economy added
fewer-than-expected jobs last month but wages increased,
suggesting resilience in the labor market.
At 2:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 94.45 points, or 0.47 percent, to 19,993.74 points. The index
rose to as high as 19,999.63.
The S&P 500 had gained 12.83 points, or 0.56 percent,
to 2,281.83 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 47.16
points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,535.09.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by the
technology sector's 1.12 percent gain.
Amgen rose 3 percent after a U.S. district judge
blocked Sanofi and Regeneron from selling
their cholesterol drug, which Amgen said infringed its patents.
Regeneron was off 5.4 percent and was the biggest percentage
loser on the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Addtional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)