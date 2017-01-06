US STOCKS-Boosted by Apple, Wall Street parties like it's 19,999

* Dow rises as high as 19,999.63
* 156,000 U.S. jobs added in Dec vs forecast 178,000
* All three major indexes hit intra-day record highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct
(Updates with detail on Florida shooting, valuations, earnings
outlook)
By Noel Randewich
Jan 6 The Dow came within one point of 20,000
for the first time ever on Friday, boosted by a rise in Apple
shares and extending a two-month rally fueled by optimism that
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies will bolster the
economy.
All three major U.S. indexes were set to notch record high
closes, helped by Apple. The iPhone maker climbed 1.16
percent after Canada's Competition Bureau did not find
sufficient evidence it had engaged in anti-competitive conduct,
closing a two-year investigation into the company.
U.S. stocks have risen sharply since Trump won the U.S.
election in November, with the Dow up 9 percent. While Friday's
gains suggested the rally was not yet over, some investors have
grown cautious.
"The market's advance is understandable because of the
economic stimulus optimism associated with a new Trump
presidency," said CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall.
"But parabolic market advances traditionally experience
digestion of these gains, and I don't think this time will be
any different."
The first record high of the year for the S&P 500 followed a
U.S. Labor Department report that showed the economy added
fewer-than-expected jobs last month but wages increased,
suggesting resilience in the labor market.
Stocks did not react significantly to a report that five
people were dead in a shooting at Florida's Fort Lauderdale
airport.
At 2:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 84.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to 19,984.28 points. The index
rose as high as 19,999.63.
The S&P 500 gained 10.56 points, or 0.46 percent, to
2,279.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.75 points, or
0.72 percent, to 5,527.69.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by the
technology sector's 1.07 percent gain.
The Nasdaq was on track to end the week up 2.7 percent. The
S&P 500 headed for a 1.8 percent weekly rise while the Dow was
on track to end 1.1 percent higher for the week.
The strength of fourth-quarter earnings reports from U.S.
companies over the next few weeks will be closely watched by
investors eyeing high stock valuations.
Following its recent gains, the S&P 500 is trading at about
17 times expected earnings, pricey compared to its 10-year
average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Analysts on average expect fourth-quarter earnings to rise
6.1 percent compared to a year before, when slumping oil prices
crippled energy companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the session, Amgen rose 2.7 percent after a
U.S. district judge blocked Sanofi and Regeneron
from selling their cholesterol drug, which Amgen said
infringed its patents. Regeneron fell 5.3 percent and was the
biggest percentage loser on the S&P 500.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Addtional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)