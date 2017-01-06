US STOCKS-Boosted by Apple, Wall Street parties like it's 19,999

* Dow rises as high as 19,999.63
* S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach record high closes
* 156,000 U.S. jobs added in Dec vs forecast 178,000
* Indexes close up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.60
pct
By Noel Randewich
Jan 6 The Dow came within one point of 20,000
for the first time on Friday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached
record highs, boosted by Apple, extending a two-month rally
fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Apple climbed 1.1 percent after Canada's
Competition Bureau did not find sufficient evidence the iPhone
maker had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, closing a
two-year investigation into the company.
Wall Street has been on a tear since Trump won the U.S.
election in November, with the Dow up 9 percent as investors bet
he will stimulate the economy with lower taxes and
infrastructure spending. While Friday's gains suggested the
rally was not yet over, some investors have grown cautious.
"The market's advance is understandable because of the
economic stimulus optimism associated with a new Trump
presidency," said CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall.
"But parabolic market advances traditionally experience
digestion of these gains, and I don't think this time will be
any different."
The record trading session followed a U.S. Labor Department
report that showed the economy added fewer-than-expected jobs
last month but wages increased, suggesting resilience in the
labor market.
Stocks did not react significantly to a report that five
people were dead in a shooting at Florida's Fort Lauderdale
airport.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.51 points,
or 0.32 percent, to end at 19,963.8 points. The index rose as
high as 19,999.63 but lost ground. Goldman Sachs rose
1.48 percent, helping the Dow more than any other stock.
The S&P 500 gained 7.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to
2,276.98, its highest close ever. The Nasdaq Composite
added 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06, also a record.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, led by the
technology sector's 0.96 percent gain.
For the week, the Dow rose 1 percent while the S&P gained
1.7 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.6 percent.
INVESTORS EYE EARNINGS
The strength of fourth-quarter earnings reports from U.S.
companies over the next few weeks will be closely watched by
investors eyeing high stock valuations.
Following its recent gains, the S&P 500 is trading at about
17 times expected earnings, pricey compared to its 10-year
average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Analysts on average expect fourth-quarter earnings to rise
6.1 percent compared to a year before, when slumping oil prices
crippled energy companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the session, Amgen rose 2.48 percent after a
U.S. district judge blocked Sanofi and Regeneron
from selling their cholesterol drug, which Amgen said
infringed its patents. Regeneron fell 5.84 percent and was the
biggest percentage loser on the S&P 500.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 15 new lows.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, a
bit under the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
(Addtional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)