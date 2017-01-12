US STOCKS-Wall St falls before earnings and on U.S. policy uncertainty

(Updates to close, adds commentary)
* Financials off with bond yields day before big banks'
4th-qtr reports
* Merck, Eli Lilly boost health sector
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 500 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.29
pct
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 12 The three major U.S. stock
indexes closed lower on Thursday as investors waited for
fourth-quarter corporate earnings and details of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's economic policy eight days ahead
of his inauguration.
While stocks pared losses as the session wore on, all but
four of the S&P 500's 11 sectors ended lower, with financials
leading the decline a day ahead of the first major earnings
reports in that sector. The S&P had risen 6.4 percent since the
Nov. 8 election.
Trump on Wednesday dashed investor hopes for new details on
his policy plans in his first news conference since the
election, instead lashing out at U.S. spy agencies and media
companies for what he called a "phony" Russia dossier and
repeated promises to reform healthcare policies.
On top of policy uncertainty, the market is missing stock
buyback support in the quiet period ahead of earnings and
individuals are putting more money into bonds than stocks,
according to Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment
strategist at Charles Schwab in Boston.
"Companies can't buy shares, and individuals all of a sudden
stopped buying since the election. That could be the reason
we're seeing a little bit of a gap down today," said Kleintop,
but the dip could be temporary if earnings beat expectations.
Kleintop cited Investment Company Institute's data on
Wednesday showing the biggest cash flows to bond funds from
stock funds since the election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.28 points,
or 0.32 percent, to close at 19,891, the S&P 500 dropped
4.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,270.44 and the Nasdaq
Composite dipped 16.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to
5,547.49.
The S&P had fallen as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the
session, and its financial index finished off 0.74
percent, as yields on long-dated bonds fell.
Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth
Financial in Waltham, Mass. said the stock market's continued
proximity to its post-election peak was a positive sign.
"The fact we're still bouncing along the ceiling means to me
that everybody's still pretty optimistic," said McMillan.
"The population is confident. They're willing to spend and
they're making more money and able to spend. That's good news,"
he said.
The S&P's healthcare sector ended up 0.07 percent
after tumbling 1 percent in the previous day's session because
of Trump's comments.
The index was helped by a 0.9 percent increase for Merck
and a 2.5 percent increase for Eli Lilly after a
U.S. appeals court said it could block Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd from selling a generic equivalent of
Eli Lilly's top-selling lung cancer drug.
JPMorgan Chase was one of the biggest drags on the
S&P 500 the day before its earnings report was due, losing
nearly 1 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and four new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 60 new highs and 21 new lows.
More than 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S.
exchanges, higher than the 6.5 billion average in the last 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky and James Dalgleish)