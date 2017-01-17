US STOCKS-Wall St declines as some post-election gainers reverse

* Healthcare stocks drop on Trump's drug-pricing comment
* Wal-Mart up on plans to boost U.S. hiring this year
* Dollar index falls after Trump comments
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers
losing ground as earnings season kicked into gear.
Also weighing on stocks were concerns about protectionist
trade policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which
pushed the dollar the dollar to its lowest level in more than a
month and bond yields down as investors cut risk.
The S&P 500 financial index, which has rallied since
the election on expectations of higher interest rates and
reduced regulation under Trump, had its worst day since June 27
and led sector losses. It fell 2.3 percent.
Morgan Stanley shares fell 3.8 percent even after its
profit doubled in the fourth quarter. The bank's finance chief,
Jonathan Pruzan, said Morgan Stanley will not increase its
quarterly target for the business until it is clear that recent
revenue trends were sustainable.
"We continue to see a rally in the 10-year bond, so as we
see as that yield curve shift lower, that is a potential
headwind for financials," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice
president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The flatter the yield curve, the less implicit net interest
margin there is. How that plays out, I don't know if anybody
knows ... but it's usually not a positive for the financials."
Biotech and pharma stocks declined after Trump said in a
Washington Post interview he would target companies over drug
pricing and that he was ready to unveil a plan to replace
Obamacare. The Nasdaq biotech index was down
2 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58.96
points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,826.77, the S&P 500 lost
6.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,267.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.63 percent, to
5,538.73.
U.S. stocks have mostly surged since Trump's election on bets
that he would usher in an era of economic growth through fiscal
stimulus.
"You're getting some giveback to the areas that have really
done well with the Trump election. Some of that is a feeling
he's starting to take on a lot of targets," said Rick Meckler,
president of LibertyView Capital Management.
Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the
potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month,
according to a survey of fund managers.
Investors also awaited quarterly earnings to begin in full
force, with other major banks due to report this week.
Transportation stocks including railroads, which mostly rose
after the election, declined, with the Dow Transportation
Average closing down 1.1 percent.
A 1.4-percent rise in consumer staples offset some
of the day's losses. Wal-Mart rose 1.9 percent after the
retailer said it would create 10,000 jobs in the United States
this year.
The dollar index fell 0.8 percent after Trump told
the Wall Street Journal that the strong currency was hurting
competitiveness of U.S. companies.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 20 lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru
and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick
Zieminski)