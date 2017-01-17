US STOCKS-Wall St falls with financials, other post-election gainers

* Healthcare stocks drop on Trump's drug-pricing comment
* Dollar index falls
* CSX down after the bell
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates with CSX down after the bell)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers
losing ground as earnings season kicked into gear.
Also weighing on stocks were concerns about protectionist
trade policies planned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The
concerns pushed the dollar to its lowest in more than a month
and bond yields down as investors cut risk.
The S&P 500 financial index, which has rallied since
the election on expectations of higher interest rates and
reduced regulation under Trump, had its worst day since June 27
and led sector losses. It fell 2.3 percent.
Morgan Stanley shares slid 3.8 percent even after its
profit doubled in the fourth quarter. The bank's finance chief,
Jonathan Pruzan, said Morgan Stanley will not increase its
quarterly target for the business until it is clear that recent
revenue trends were sustainable.
"We continue to see a rally in the 10-year bond, so as we
see that yield curve shift lower, that is a potential headwind
for financials," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at
BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The flatter the yield curve, the less implicit net interest
margin there is. How that plays out, I don't know if anybody
knows ... but it's usually not a positive for the financials."
Biotech and pharma stocks declined after Trump said in a
Washington Post interview he would target companies over drug
pricing and that he was ready to unveil a plan to replace
Obamacare. The Nasdaq biotech index was down
2 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 58.96
points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,826.77, the S&P 500 lost
6.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,267.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.63 percent, to
5,538.73.
U.S. stocks have mostly surged since Trump's election on
bets that he would usher in an era of economic growth through
fiscal stimulus.
"You're getting some give-back to the areas that have really
done well with the Trump election. Some of that is a feeling
he's starting to take on a lot of targets," said Rick Meckler,
president of LibertyView Capital Management.
Worries over Trump's economic policies and the potential for
U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a
survey of fund managers.
Investors awaited more quarterly earnings reports from
companies. Other major banks are due to report this week along
with some transportation companies.
The Dow Transportation Average, which shot up after
the Nov. 8 election, closed down 1.1 percent. Shares of railroad
CSX fell 3.4 percent after the bell following its
results, while CSX ended the regular session down 1.8 percent.
Still, on the whole, S&P 500 companies are set to report
their strongest profit growth in two years.
A 1.4-percent rise in consumer staples offset some
of the losses in the regular session.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low;
the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 20 lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru
and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)