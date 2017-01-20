US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as Trump takes office

(Updates to close)
* Dow snaps five-day losing streak
* Merck shares up
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Friday in a modest but broad-based advance as Donald Trump was
sworn in as U.S. President, marking the first time in more than
50 years that a new commander-in-chief has been welcomed by a
rising equity market on his first day in office.
In his speech, Trump said U.S. policy will be to buy
American and hire American, reiterating what he had said many
times during this campaign for the White House.
Some investors said the comments reinforced concerns about
potential protectionist trade policies. Indexes pared gains
during his speech and ended off the highest levels of the day.
The rally in stocks since the Nov. 8 election had stalled in
recent weeks as investors awaited clarity on his plans to boost
the economy.
"If you want to take the inaugural speech as a signal of
anything, it's that trade remains at the top of the agenda and
he's going to do something about it quickly," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
Still, the S&P 500's 6.2-percent gain since the election is
one of the best performances for the American stock market for
any presidential transition period of the modern era.
Former President Barack Obama's transition period, which
came amid the throes of the 2008 financial crisis, overlapped a
15.5 percent fall for the S&P 500 from his election to the day
of his 2009 inauguration. Yet he presided over the second-best
run for the stock market under any president since Republican
Dwight Eisenhower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 94.85
points, or 0.48 percent, to 19,827.25, the S&P 500 gained
7.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,271.31 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 15.25 points, or 0.28 percent, to
5,555.33.
The Dow snapped a five-session losing streak, but all three
major indexes ended with losses for the week.
The S&P 500 has fallen by a median 2.7 percent in the month
after each new president has taken the keys to the White House
since Herbert Hoover in January 1929, according to a Reuters
analysis.
Among the day's gainers, Merck rose 3.6 percent to
$62.53 after Bristol-Myers said it would not seek
accelerated U.S. approval for a combination of its two
immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer,
giving Merck an advantage in the lucrative market.
Bristol-Myers' stock fell 11.3 percent.
About 6.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
higher than the 6.1 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.76-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.58-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and seven new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and 33 new lows.
