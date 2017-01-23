US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors turn defensive

* Dollar hits seven-week low, gold touches two-month high
* Qualcomm plummets on Apple's $1 bln lawsuit
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks declined on Monday
to put the S&P 500 on track for its worst session of the year as
early signals from President Donald Trump highlighting a
protectionist stance on trade put investors on the defensive.
In his latest executive order, Trump signed to formally
withdraw the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
partnership trade deal.
Trump has also vowed to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with leaders of Canada and Mexico.
"Given that the President's first order of business is
challenging trade deals, it has probably caught a number of
optimistic investors off balance," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Investors were positioning for tax cuts and regulatory
rollbacks out of the gate. Perhaps they are impatient but they
are certainly disappointed."
Earlier in the day, Trump met with a dozen prominent
American manufacturers at the White House and said he would
slash regulations and cut corporate taxes to boost the economy.
Trump also plans to meet with leaders of
construction and sheet metal unions on Monday and automotive
executives Tuesday.
The post-election rally led Wall Street to repeated highs
since the election but has stalled recently, with the S&P 500
having registered consecutive weekly declines, as investors have
become wary about the potential impact of an isolationist stance
on world trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.49 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 19,777.76, the S&P 500 lost 9.51
points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,261.8 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,543.52.
The dollar touched a seven-week low of 100.18 against
a basket of major currencies, while prices of safe-haven gold
hit a two-month high.
Energy stocks, down 1.2 percent, were the worst
performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, as oil prices eased on
signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling. Halliburton
also weighed on the sector, down 2.8 percent after the world's
No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the
latest quarter.
Real estate was the only sector in positive
territory.
Qualcomm tumbled more than 11 percent to $55.68
after Apple filed a $1-billion lawsuit against the chip
supplier on Friday. Qualcomm was on track for its worst day
since November 2015 and was the biggest drag on the S&P and the
Nasdaq.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.73-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 38 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)