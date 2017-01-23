US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag

* Dollar hits seven-week low, gold touches two-month high
* Qualcomm plummets on Apple's $1 bln lawsuit
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Monday as early moves by President Donald Trump highlighting a
protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink
the post-election rally.
In his latest executive order, Trump signed to formally
withdraw the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
partnership trade deal.
Trump has also vowed to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with leaders of Canada and Mexico.
"Investors are really trying to gauge what the potential
fallout or impact of Trump's approach to trade, economics, taxes
and regulation looks like," said Peter Kenny, senior market
strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.
Earlier in the day, Trump met with a dozen prominent
American manufacturers at the White House and said he would
slash regulations and cut corporate taxes to boost the economy.
Trump also plans to meet with leaders of
construction and sheet metal unions on Monday and automotive
executives Tuesday.
The post-election rally led Wall Street to repeated highs
since the election but has stalled recently, with the S&P 500
having registered modest declines in consecutive weeks, as
investors have become wary about the potential impact of an
isolationist stance on world trade.
"This is more or less a reversion to the mean. What
surprises me is we haven't seen a sharper pullback," said Kenny.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.4 points, or
0.14 percent, to 19,799.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 2,265.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,552.94.
The dollar touched a seven-week low of 100.18 against
a basket of major currencies, while prices of safe-haven gold
hit a two-month high.
Energy stocks, down 1.1 percent, were the worst
performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, as oil prices eased on
signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling. Halliburton
also weighed on the sector, down 2.9 percent after the world's
No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the
latest quarter.
Qualcomm tumbled 12.7 percent to $54.88 after Apple
filed a $1-billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on
Friday. The stock suffered its worst day since November 2015 and
was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 41 new lows.
About 6.15 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
matching the daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)