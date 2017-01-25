US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Dow closes above 20,000 milestone

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.38 points, or 0.78 percent, to 20,068.09, the S&P 500 gained 18.33 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,298.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.38 points, or 0.99 percent, to 5,656.34. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
