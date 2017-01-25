版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Dow closes above 20,000 milestone

Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.38 points, or 0.78 percent, to 20,068.09, the S&P 500 gained 18.33 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,298.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.38 points, or 0.99 percent, to 5,656.34. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
