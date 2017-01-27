US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings

* Fourth-quarter GDP up 1.9 pct vs. est. 2.2 pct
* Chevron down after profit falls short of estimates
* All three major indexes on track to post weekly gains
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks edged lower for a
second consecutive session on Friday as underwhelming corporate
earnings and gross domestic product data dampened recent
enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.
U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the
2.2 percent rise expected by economists and the 3.5 percent
growth pace logged in the third quarter.
Chevron fell 2.4 percent to $113.77 after its
quarterly profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The stock
was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average indexes. The S&P energy index was the worst
performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.
The Nasdaq was weighed down by Starbucks, whose
shares dropped 3.8 percent to $56.21 after the world's biggest
coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.
Traders were encouraged losses were not steeper despite the
disappointing data and earnings.
"The market is exhausted today. This week just wore
everybody out, just flat-out, wore everybody out," said Keith
Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"You take a look at what the market is doing, albeit an
exhausted market, and it is not getting whacked. Some things
like that would have had the ability to take the Dow down one
hundred points, to take the S&P down twelve or thirteen points,
and it's not."
Even with some disappointing corporate results,
fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8
percent, which would mark the biggest increase in two years and
second straight quarter of growth, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Dow remained above 20,000 for the third straight day,
after breaching the milestone for the first time on Wednesday as
the post-election rally reignited.
All three major indexes were also on track to post weekly
gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.43 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 20,090.48, the S&P 500 lost 3.08
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,293.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.77 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,656.95.
Microsoft rose 2.2 percent to $65.72, while Intel
gained 1.5 percent to $38.11 after the two companies
reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.
However, Google parent Alphabet was down 1.2
percent at $846.74 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below
analysts' estimates.
Colgate-Palmolive fell 5.5 percent to $64.52 after
the personal products maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)