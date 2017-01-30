US STOCKS-Wall St falls the most since Oct as Trump honeymoon sours

* All major S&P 500 sectors in the red
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest gain since early November
* Indexes down: Dow 0.88 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 30 The S&P 500 and the Dow were
set to post their largest drop in more than three months on
Monday as investors worried that a curb on immigration ordered
by Donald Trump was a reminder that some of the U.S. president's
policies are not market-friendly.
An executive order issued by Trump on Friday banned
immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, including
legal residents and visa holders, and temporarily halted the
entry of refugees. Over the weekend, thousands of people rallied
in major U.S. cities and at airports in protest.
U.S. equities had hit a series of record highs following
Trump's election in November, encouraged by his promise of tax
cuts and simpler regulations. However, the potential risk from
some of Trump's policies have dampened enthusiasm.
"Investors focused on the pro-growth of (Trump's) proposals
and not those detrimental to economic activity, like
protectionism," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
First Standard Financial in New York.
He said investors wore blinders to only see the
market-friendly policies Trump spoke about during the campaign
and the immigration ban was a reminder of actions he could take
that could undermine the economy.
Technology, a sector which has openly opposed bans on
immigration and hurdles to hiring foreign talent, weighed the
most on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176.47 points,
or 0.88 percent, to 19,917.31, the S&P 500 lost 20.22
points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,274.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 57.99 points, or 1.02 percent, to 5,602.79.
The Dow, which rose nearly 10 percent in the month after
Trump's election, has gained 1 percent after his Jan. 20
inauguration.
Trump also signed an executive order that would seek to pare
back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two
existing regulations for every new rule introduced.
However, the Russel 2000 index of small and mid-cap
companies fell 1.3 percent, giving back all the month's
gains.
The CBOE Volatility index or Wall Street's "fear
gauge" rose 1.55 points, the most for any day since early
November.
Airline stocks fell, with American Airlines down 4.9
percent and United Continental down 3.8 percent. At
least one analyst cited worries over the travel ban to the
United States.
"The concern is that (Trump's) travel ban starts to
encompass more countries or that there are more stringent
restrictions on travel to the U.S.," or other countries
retaliate, said Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi.
Delta, which suffered a systems outage that grounded
almost 300 flights between Sunday and Monday, fell 4.1 percent.
Also on investor's crosshairs: a Federal Reserve's policy
meeting that begins Tuesday, corporate earnings from key
companies such as Apple and Facebook and a raft
of economic data including Friday's crucial jobs report.
The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 38 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, aditional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)