US STOCKS-Wall St falls the most this year as Trump honeymoon sours

* Fear gauge VIX registers largest point gain since early
Nov
* Indexes down: Dow 0.61 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Major U.S. stock indexes posted
their largest drop so far in 2017 on Monday as investors worried
that a curb on immigration ordered by Donald Trump was a
reminder that some of the U.S. president's policies are not
market-friendly.
An executive order issued by Trump on Friday banned
immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, including
legal residents and visa holders, and temporarily halted the
entry of refugees. Over the weekend, thousands of people rallied
in major U.S. cities and at airports in protest.
U.S. equities had hit a series of record highs following
Trump's election in November, encouraged by his promise of tax
cuts and simpler regulations.
"Investors focused on the pro-growth of (Trump's) proposals
and not those detrimental to economic activity, like
protectionism," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
First Standard Financial in New York.
He said investors wore blinders to only see the
market-friendly policies Trump spoke about during the campaign
and the immigration ban was a reminder of actions he could take
that could undermine the economy.
Technology, a sector which has openly opposed bans on
immigration and hurdles to hiring foreign talent, weighed the
most on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.65 points,
or 0.61 percent, to close at 19,971.13, the S&P 500 lost
13.79 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,280.9 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 47.07 points, or 0.83 percent, to
5,613.71.
It was the largest daily percentage drop for the Dow since
October, while the S&P and Nasdaq dropped the most since late
December.
Earlier, Trump signed an executive order that would seek to
pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two
existing regulations for every new rule introduced.
In an event with small business leaders, Trump took credit
for the market rally since Nov. 8:
"The stock market has gone up massively since the election.
Everyone's saying 'Oh, the market will go down.' I said 'The
market's not going down'."
The Russell 2000 index of small and mid-cap companies
fell 1.3 percent Monday, giving back all of January's gains.
The CBOE Volatility index or Wall Street's "fear
gauge" rose 1.30 points, the most for any day since Nov. 3.
Stocks fell even as U.S. consumer spending accelerated and a
measure of pending home sales rose in December, pointing to
sustained domestic demand that could spur economic growth in
early 2017.
"Non-economic factors are starting to enter the fray to the
detriment of the positive story equity market participants have
been anticipating," said Washington, DC-based Wayne Wicker,
chief investment officer at retirement plan manager firm
ICMA-RC, which says holds about $36 billion in assets under
management.
Airline stocks fell, with American Airlines down 4.4
percent and United Continental down 3.6 percent. At
least one analyst cited worries over the travel ban to the
United States.
"The concern is that (Trump's) travel ban starts to
encompass more countries or that there are more stringent
restrictions on travel to the U.S.," or other countries
retaliate, said Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi.
Delta, which suffered a systems outage that grounded
about 280 flights between Sunday and Monday, fell 4.1 percent.
Also in investors' crosshairs: a Federal Reserve's policy
meeting that begins Tuesday, corporate earnings from key
companies such as Apple and Facebook and a raft
of economic data including Friday's jobs report.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and five new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 42 new lows.
About 6.67 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
just above the 6.65 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
