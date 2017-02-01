US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends flat, Apple spike lifts Nasdaq

(Updates to market close, adds Facebook after hours)
* Apple posts largest pct gain in six months
* Facebook gains near 2 pct after results
* S&P 500 financials end flat in wake of Fed statement
* Dow up 0.14 pct; S&P 500 up 0.03 pct; Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 edged higher on
Wednesday to cap a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in
Apple shares and after the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest
rates unchanged, as expected.
Apple shares rose 6.1 percent to $128.75, its
highest close in a year and a half. This made it the biggest
positive influence on the three major indexes, which would have
all ended in the red for the day without Apple's boost.
In its first meeting since President Donald Trump took
office, the Fed's policy-setting committee said job gains
remained solid and was upbeat on inflation, signaling conviction
that the economy was on a good footing.
The lack of detail on when the next rate hike could come
weighed on financial shares, which had been positive through
most of the session. The S&P 500 financial sector edged
up 0.04 percent.
"Confidence in the economy was reflected in the more
emphatic (Fed) statement with regard to inflation," said Atul
Lele, chief investment officer at Deltec International Group in
Nassau, Bahamas.
He said the Fed suggested a wait-and-see approach when it
came to the fiscal stimulus expected to be triggered by the
Trump administration.
Data earlier in the day showed U.S. factory activity
accelerated to a more than two-year high in January and private
employers boosted hiring last month.
However, stocks struggled to gain momentum and the S&P 500
avoided its fifth session of consecutive declines by the
slightest margin.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.85 points,
or 0.14 percent, to end at 19,890.94, the S&P 500 gained
0.68 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,279.55 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 27.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to
5,642.65.
Dow component Exxon slipped 1.1 percent after a
string of price target cuts from brokerages. The oil major had
reported results on Tuesday.
Johnson Controls fell 3.4 percent to $42.50 after
its quarterly organic sales growth fell short of its estimate.
On the upside, Facebook shares added almost 2 percent
in extended trading following higher-than-expected quarterly
profit and revenue.
During the regular session, Advanced Micro Devices
rallied 16.3 percent to $12.06 in nearly four times its usual
daily volume a day after reporting results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and two new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 135 new highs and 27 new lows.
About 7.59 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
James Dalgleish)