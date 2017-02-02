US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge

(Updates to market close)
* Macy's rallies on report it's open to suitors
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt
Benckiser
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11
pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed
on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following
President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the
policies he will pursue.
The S&P 500 traded at levels it was six weeks ago, losing
steam as investors focus on Trump's priorities, such as
restricting travel to the United States and rewriting trade
deals.
Markets had run up sharply following Trump's Nov. 8 election
win on the expectation that tax cuts, deregulation and a fiscal
stimulus would accelerate economic growth.
"The market had only priced in the potentially good type of
policies like tax cuts," said Arian Vojdani, investment
strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.
"Now we're seeing potential protectionist and populist
sentiment really come out and take the front seat. That could be
bad for the world economy and that's why markets are taking a
step back."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.03 points, or
0.03 percent, to 19,884.91, the S&P 500 gained 1.3
points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,280.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 6.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,636.20.
Trump reiterated his concerns about the trade deal with
Canada and Mexico and said he would like to speed up talks to
either renegotiate or replace it.
Investors are also wary of the consequences of other of
Trump's comments, including labeling a refugee swap agreement
with staunch ally Australia as a "dumb deal" and that "nothing
is off the table" in dealing with Iran after it test-fired a
ballistic missile.
"There's a lot of noise and we have to try at best to look
at fundamentals," said Vojdani.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen
7.5 percent during the last quarter of 2016 - the most in nine
quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
After the closing bell, Amazon shares fell 3.7
percent as the retailer's revenue missed analyst estimates. The
company forecast a bigger-than-expected fall in operating income
for the current quarter.
Facebook fell 1.8 percent during the regular session
to $130.84 after hitting a record high of $135.49. Its results
on Wednesday beat earnings and revenue expectations.
Macy's shares rose 5.2 percent to $30.72. The New York
Post reported the retailer's outgoing CEO Terry Lundgren has
become open to offers from potential buyers. The stock hit a
high of $31.06 and trading volume was 2.1 times the average over
the last 10 days.
Mead Johnson Nutrition jumped 21.4 percent after
Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to buy
the company for $16.7 billion.
Ralph Lauren dropped 12.3 percent to $76.61 after it
said Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larsson would leave
following differences with the company's founder and chairman.
Economic data showed the U.S. labor market continues to
tighten, while productivity is still weak.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 86 new highs and 24 new lows.
About 7.03 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.75 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)