US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as Nasdaq sets record high

(Updates with close of U.S. market)
* Energy sector lags as oil prices fall
* GM shares fall after results; Emerson jumps after report
* Michael Kors slumps after weak forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 7 The S&P 500 ended barely higher on Tuesday
while the Nasdaq managed to scratch out a new record as gains in
big tech names countered energy declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit an intraday
all-time high just after the market opened, and the benchmark
S&P 500 came close to yet another record high.
U.S. equities have rallied sharply after President Donald
Trump's election in November, spurred by hopes the
Republican-led government will cut regulations and taxes and
enact higher infrastructure spending.
However, investors have expressed concerns those polices
could be put off as Trump focuses elsewhere such as on
immigration.
"There is probably a bit of political risk that investors
are trying to weigh right now," said Chuck Carlson, chief
executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond,
Indiana.
"But outside of that, the story is a pretty good one for
stocks in terms of it looks like the economy is continuing to
grow, I think corporate profits have been pretty good, certainly
enough to support higher prices."
With more than half of the S&P 500 having reported results,
fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed 8.2
percent, which would be the best performance since the third
quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.87 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 20,090.29, the S&P 500 gained 0.52
points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,293.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.67 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,674.22.
Energy was the worst-performing S&P sector, falling
1.4 percent. Chevron's 1.4-percent fall and Exxon's
0.6-percent drop were among the biggest drags on the
S&P.
Oil prices were pressured by growing gasoline stockpiles in
the United States as evidence of a burgeoning revival in U.S.
shale production could complicate efforts to reduce a supply
glut.
"If we are going into a quarter or two of lower energy
prices ... the story of improving earnings for the S&P 500, with
the help of improving earnings in energy companies, may be
suspect," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
Tech stocks helped prop up the S&P. Apple rose
about 1 percent and Google parent Alphabet gained 0.9
percent. Consumer staples were the best performing S&P
group, rising 0.8 percent.
In corporate earnings news, Emerson Electric shares
rose 4.5 percent after the manufacturer reported a
higher-than-expected profit.
General Motors fell 4.7 percent after the automaker
said that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength
of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017
profit per share.
Michael Kors dropped 10.8 percent, after the
handbag maker forecast current-quarter profit below estimates.
After the market closed, Walt Disney shares fell
following the company's quarterly report.
About 6.6 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
slightly below the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 108 new highs and 40 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya
Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick
Zieminski)