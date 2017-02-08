US STOCKS-S&P 500 ekes out gain while banks drag on Dow

* Nasdaq closes at record high for 2nd straight day
* Allergan gains after results; Gilead tumbles on forecast
* Financials lag, while real estate, utilities shine
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 8 The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on
Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while
the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as bank stocks weighed.
The Nasdaq gained moderately to close at a record high for a
second straight day, lifted by big tech names such as Facebook
and Apple.
Allergan shares rose 3.7 percent after the
drugmaker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped estimates.
Gilead Sciences shares tumbled 8.6 percent and were the
biggest drag on the benchmark S&P after the biotech company's
weak forecast for its hepatitis C medicines.
Major U.S. stock indexes are hovering around record highs
after a rally following the Nov. 8 election of President Donald
Trump amid expectations he will usher in fiscal stimulus and
lower regulations and taxes.
But the rally has stagnated in recent days as investors
await more details about Trump's potential economic policy
agenda.
"Usually, this would be a period in which earnings and
guidance drive the market," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase
Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"But because it's the first three weeks or four weeks of a
new president who is promoting radical change than what has been
going on, Washington takes precedence, I think, over earnings in
the eyes of investors these days."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.95 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.59
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,294.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.24 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,682.45.
Financials, which have soared since the election, were the
worst-performing S&P sector, falling 0.8 percent. Goldman Sachs
fell 0.8 percent, making it the biggest drag on the Dow,
and JP Morgan dropped 0.9 percent.
Bank stocks are sensitive to interest rate changes, and U.S.
Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in weeks.
The real estate and utilities sectors,
which tend to perform well in low-rate environments, were the
best performing groups.
"As the yield curve flattens, we're back to a very tough
environment for financials," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager
at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "They live off the
spread."
With about two-thirds of the S&P 500 having reported
results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed
8.3 percent, which would be the best performance since the third
quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In other corporate news, Nordstrom shares rose 4.1
percent. Trump attacked the retailer on Twitter for dropping his
daughter Ivanka's clothing line.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
similar to the daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 92 new highs and 51 new lows.
