US STOCKS-Trump tax talk lifts Wall St to record high

* Trump to make "phenomenal" tax announcement in few weeks
* Financial sector snaps three-day losing streak
* Viacom, Kellogg gain after results; Coca-Cola slumps
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 500 0.58 pct, Nasdaq 0.58
pct
(Updates to market close)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 9 Wall Street's three main indexes surged to
fresh record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said
he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big
league," Trump said during a White House meeting with airline
industry executives. He gave no indication of what the
announcement might entail.
The benchmark S&P 500 has rallied 7.9 percent since Trump's
Nov. 8 election amid expectations he will usher in lower
corporate taxes, but also reduce regulations and increase
infrastructure spending. The rally had stagnated in recent days
as investors sought details about Trump's policy agenda.
Financials, which have soared since the election,
were the best-performing group, up 1.4 percent after three
sessions of declines, while energy shares gained 0.9
percent.
Those sectors stand to benefit should lower taxes spur
economic activity as interest rates and the demand for energy
rise, said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key
Private Bank, in Cleveland.
"Given the groups that responded and the enthusiasms within
the market, it seems to be the tax comments that lit off the
rally today," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at
Key Private Bank, in Cleveland.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.06 points,
or 0.59 percent, to 20,172.4, the S&P 500 gained 13.2
points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,307.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 32.73 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,715.18.
All three indexes closed at all-time highs.
The utilities sector, which is considered a
defensive bet, fell 0.8 percent, the worst-performing group.
After the market drifted sideways for a couple weeks, "now
here we are at levels on the S&P where we have broken through
overhead resistance at the 2,300 level," said Walter Todd,
chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in
Greenwood, South Carolina. "It means the market could continue
to grind higher from here."
The focus on Washington comes with U.S. companies in the
midst of their corporate reporting season.
With about 70 percent of the S&P 500 having reported
results, fourth-quarter earnings are on track to have climbed
8.5 percent, which would be the best performance since the third
quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Viacom, Kellogg and Prudential
all gained after their respective quarterly
results.
Coca-Cola forecast a surprise drop in full-year
profit. Its shares fell 1.8 percent.
Twitter tumbled 12.3 percent after the social
network reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since
going public in 2013.
Intel shares fell 2.5 percent, dragging on the Dow
and the S&P, as the chipmaker held its annual analyst day.
Airline stocks rose, with JetBlue, Delta
and American Airlines up more than 2 percent, after
Trump's meeting with airline executives.
About 6.9 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.91-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.61-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 134 new highs and 23 new lows.
(additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)