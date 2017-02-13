US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops $20 trillion as Wall St trades on Trump

* Trump has promised major tax announcement in coming weeks
* Apple closes at record high after Goldman ups price target
* Verizon's unlimited data plan drags on telecom stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.70 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct
By Noel Randewich
Feb 13 U.S. equity indexes hit record highs on
Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500's market value topping $20
trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald
Trump would boost the economy.
Trump vowed last Thursday to make a major tax announcement
over the next few weeks, adding fuel to a rally that had stalled
amid worries about the potential impact of his protectionist
trade stance and a lack of clarity about other policy reforms.
The S&P 500 has surged about 9 percent since Trump's Nov. 8
election, boosted by expectations he would lower corporate
taxes, ease regulations governing banks and increase
infrastructure spending.
Trump has also held high-profile meetings with senior
executives from automakers and Silicon Valley technology
companies.
"Day after day, corporate executives from a variety of
industries are being brought to the White House to consult with
the president. Business does seem to be back in the driver's
seat, and I think that's why people are willing to pay up a
little bit more for stocks," said Jamie Cox, managing partner of
Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.
The S&P 500 financials index jumped 1.1 percent,
with Citigroup up 2.3 percent. The industrial sector
gained 1 percent. The two sectors are seen benefiting
heavily from Trump's policies.
Strong economic data in recent weeks has been supported by
upbeat corporate results. S&P 500 companies are on track for
their strongest profit growth in nine quarters, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"What is underlying this whole Trump rhetoric is that
fundamentals in the world, including the U.S., are getting
better," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent to
end at 20,412.16 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.52
percent to 2,328.25 points.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 percent to end at
5,763.96.
Apple, a component of all three indexes, rose 0.9
percent and closed at a record high for the first time since
2015. Goldman Sachs increased its target price for Apple's
shares on expectations of strong iPhone sales this year.
Verizon Communications fell 0.9 percent after the
telecom carrier said it was bringing back an unlimited data
plan, sparking fears of a price war. AT&T fell 1.8
percent, T-Mobile sank 2.4 percent and Sprint
fell 1.3 percent.
About 6.3 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.39-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 73 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 194 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)