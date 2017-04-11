US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings

* United shares down; backlash over passenger dragged off
plane
* VIX closes above 15 for first time since Nov. 8
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on
Thursday
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
(Adds details on earnings season)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks ended down but
well off the day's lows on Tuesday, with concern over
geopolitical risks weighing on sentiment as investors readied
for the start of U.S. corporate earnings reports.
Worries over rising tensions between the United States and
Russia, Syria and North Korea drove investors into gold and
other safe-haven assets and pushed up the CBOE Volatility index
, Wall Street's fear gauge, which closed above 15 for the
first time since Election Day.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carried a message from
world powers to Moscow on Tuesday denouncing Russian support for
Syria's Bashar al-Assad.
Adding to the dour mood, North Korea state media warned of a
nuclear attack on the United States if provoked as a U.S. Navy
strike group moved toward the western Pacific.
"Geopolitical risk is the focal point right now," said
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in
Newark, New Jersey.
But, she said, "this is also a market trading at 18, 19
times forward earnings, the higher range. The earnings season is
unfolding, and that's going to be important."
Stocks, which rallied sharply after the Nov. 8 election on
optimism President Donald Trump will boost the economy, have
been drifting lower since the start of March. The S&P 500 traded
below its 50-day moving average on Tuesday but managed to close
above the key technical level.
Investors are banking on a strong corporate earnings season
to help justify pricey valuations. Analysts expect earnings for
all S&P 500 companies to have risen 10 percent in the first
quarter from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Reporting begins this week with results from a handful of
banks. The financial sector, down 0.3 percent, was among
the day's worst performers, while technology was the biggest
drag, with the tech index down 0.4 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 6.72
points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,651.3, the S&P 500 lost
3.38 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,353.78 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 14.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to
5,866.77.
Stocks cut their losses in the last part of the session.
Trump, during a meeting with chief executives of U.S.
companies, said his administration was working to reduce
regulations and revamp the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law,
which he said may be eliminated and replaced with "something
else."
Shares of United Continental fell 1.1 percent after
a worldwide backlash erupted against the airline over a
passenger who was dragged off one of its U.S. flights.
Late in the trading session, its chief executive
issued an apology.
Thursday will be the last trading day of the week on Wall
Street ahead of the Good Friday holiday.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.7 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.29-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 44 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish
and Dan Grebler)